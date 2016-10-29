Samuele Conti banned through to 2020

Samuele Conti (Wilier Trestina-Southeast) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Samuele Conti has been handed a ban of three years and seven months after testing positive for the banned substance GHRP-2.

The Italian, riding for the Wilier Triestina-Southeast team, returned the positive test for the growth hormone on August 13 of this year. The 25-year-old rode the Tour of Qinghai Lake in July then recorded a DNF on August 5 at the UCI 1.1 Dwars door het Hageland - Aarschot. He was next in action at the Arnhem-Veenendaal Classic on August 19 where he was 55th.

Conti's name was added to the UCI's list of riders sanctioned for anti-doping rule violations (ADRVs) on Friday, with the ban starting from the date of his positive test. He will therefore be ineligible to race until 12th March 2020.

When news of the positive test first emerged, Wilier team manager Angelo Citracca expressed his anger at Conti, and threatened to take him to court over the matter.

"We were clear at the beginning of the season about this topic, we have a system of internal controls for making the team the most transparent as possible," he said.

"Unfortunately the actions of an idiot can ruin everything, they put at risk the job of 40 people and the life of 40 families. I spoke with the rider who told me that he took a vitamin supplement but I don't believe this bullshit. I think this is just the excuse of a stupid person who thinks to be smarter than the others. As a team we are totally extraneous and we are ready to take him to court."