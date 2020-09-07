Labor Day bike sales: Where to find the best cycling deals

It's Labor Day in the USA, and to celebrate, retailers across the country are slashing prices in the Labor Day bike sales. Cycling as an industry is never immune to a deal, but today is a day where discounting gets ramped up exponentially.

No matter what you're shopping for - games, tech, a new sofa, or more likely a brand new bike - it's likely you'll find a deal this weekend, and given we're all cyclists at Cyclingnews, it's unsurprising that the Labor Day bike sales have piqued our interests.

Whether you're a long-time cyclist who's looking to deck out the garage with tools, a new-to-the-sport commuter who is just looking for a helmet to keep you safe on the roads, the Labor Day bike sales present an opportunity to pick up a new bike and save money in the process, but where exactly can the best bike deals be found? That's where we come in.

Below, you will find our pick of the online cycling retailers that will be taking part in the Labor Day bike sales this weekend.

Alternatively, you can browse our pick of the best cycling deals, where we've hand-chosen specific deals from the sales, broken them down by category, and ordered them by price.

Jenson USA is going huge with this year's Labor Day bike sale, offering discounts available on tools, bikes, apparel and more.

Competitive Cyclist is one of the largest cycling retailers in the US. Their Labor Day bike sale is live and includes everything from shoes to helmets, downhill mountain bikes to time trial bikes and everything in between.

BackCountry is partnered with Competitive Cyclist but has a wider offering outside of cycling. Many of the cycling deals are replicated, but if you're shopping for other things too, you can get up to 40% off in their Labor Day bike sales.

Ebay, as our 'eBay finds' series has shown, is a treasure trove of cycling tech and memorabilia. This Labor Day, it is offering an extra 25% off with the code PARTYFOR25.

ProBikeKit is running flash sales and the latest brings 25% off clothing. There are also deals on twin packs of tyres, wheelsets and more.

Rei is an outdoor retailer based in the USA. The Rei Labor Day bike sale provides up to 50% off products across cycling and other outdoor categories.

Rapha isn't running a specific Labor Day sale but in its Archive Sale, you can get half price on replica EF Pro Cycling kit.

Gear sells a whole host of outdoor gear, but its cycling offering is what's interesting us this Labor Day.

Gear Coop has a huge cycling section within its Labor Day bike sales, including Giro shoes, Troy Lee gloves, and Bell helmets with huge discounts.

Seshday has up to 80% off in its Labor Day bike sales and up to 90% off in its mountain bike shop. It's not all cycling, but there's a good portion of tech that cyclists of both road and mountain bike disciplines will get excited about.

Clever Training is the go-to place for all-things fitness training. With everything from turbo trainers to track pumps, the Clever Training sale has huge discounts on recovery products such as Normatec and Theragun.

Moosejaw isn't limited to cycling, but it sells a range of great cycling brands. We're particularly interested in its range of discounted gravel bikes.

Eastern Mountain Sports is another outdoor retailer that stocks products from our sport. They don't sell bikes, but what their Labor Day sale has up to 70% off.

Alchemy Bikes is running a Labor Day bike sale that includes a chance to save over $1000 on select road, mountain and gravel bikes.

Walmart might be a left-field inclusion in this list, and we certainly wouldn't recommend a typical supermarket bike, but Walmart has a huge range of electronics, a lot of which are useful to us cyclists. GoPro cameras, iPads or laptops for Zwift, Garmin computers, or even some new clippers to keep your legs silky smooth.

Amazon, like Walmart above, is far from a cycling retailer, but there's little the world's largest retailer doesn't sell. Treat yourself to a coffee machine, pop it next to your new Feedback Sports bike stand, and never pay for a bike mechanic again.

