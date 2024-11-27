I write cycling deals for a living and my favourite headphones for cycling have just hit the lowest price I've ever seen for Black Friday

I've found the best Apple Black Friday deal on the brand's in-ear AirPods Pro Gen 2 – available right now for just $153.99. That's a brilliant saving of 38% off the regular price.

For Black Friday shoppers in the UK, Amazon has dropped the same AirPods Pro Gen 2 by a still-significant 22%, taking them down to just £179.

As a deals writer, both are the lowest prices I've ever seen on the AirPods, and represent some of the best Black Friday headphones deals around right now.

If Apple's premium headphones are on your Black Friday shopping list, this is a deal not to be missed and I suggest you snap them up fast because we can't see them going any lower.

Prime Day AirPods Pro 2 USA deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $153.99 at Amazon US

Save 38% This is one of the best prices I've ever seen on the top-tier model in Apple's in-ear range. AirPods Pro offer more high-end performance than the standard AirPods, and 'Transparency' mode actively lets in noise around you, which makes them ideal for cycling or when you still want to hear your surroundings. Price check: Walmart $154.99 - Best Buy $159.99

Prime Day AirPods Pro 2 UK deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2: £229 £179 at Amazon UK

Save 22% For UK shoppers this deal is very appealing – with £50 knocked off the RRP, making the Apple AirPods Pro 2 cheaper than ever. There are better-priced in-ear headphones around, but if you're an Apple fan, these top-of-the-range headphones are not to be missed at this price. Price check: Apple £229 - Argos £179 - Currys £179

