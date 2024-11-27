I write cycling deals for a living and my favourite headphones for cycling have just hit the lowest price I've ever seen for Black Friday

By
published

I love my Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 and there's up to 38% off making them a Black Friday must-buy

Four pairs of AirPods with a Cyclingnews Black Friday deals detail
(Image credit: Future)

I've found the best Apple Black Friday deal on the brand's in-ear AirPods Pro Gen 2 – available right now for just $153.99. That's a brilliant saving of 38% off the regular price. 

For Black Friday shoppers in the UK, Amazon has dropped the same AirPods Pro Gen 2 by a still-significant 22%, taking them down to just £179.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $153.99 at Amazon US
Save 38% This is one of the best prices I've ever seen on the top-tier model in Apple's in-ear range. AirPods Pro offer more high-end performance than the standard AirPods, and 'Transparency' mode actively lets in noise around you, which makes them ideal for cycling or when you still want to hear your surroundings. 

Price check: Walmart $154.99 - Best Buy $159.99

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2: £229 £179 at Amazon UK
Save 22% For UK shoppers this deal is very appealing – with £50 knocked off the RRP, making the Apple AirPods Pro 2 cheaper than ever. There are better-priced in-ear headphones around, but if you're an Apple fan, these top-of-the-range headphones are not to be missed at this price. 

Price check: Apple £229Argos £179 - Currys £179

View Deal
Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.