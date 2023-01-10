How to watch the 2023 Tour Down Under – live streaming

The peloton at the 2020 Tour Down Under

Road racing is back! The new season draws closer with the return of the Tour Down Under, the 2023 WorldTour opener, which runs from January 17-22.

The 2023 Women's WorldTour also gets underway this month, with the Women's Tour Down Under running from January 15-17.

Cyclingnews will have race reports, analysis and news in the lead-up, during, and after the races as a host of big names head to Australia to kick off the new season.

The Tour Down Under will be broadcast live around Europe and the rest of the world – you can find out how to watch the race wherever you are with our handy guide.

Both race return for the first time since 2020 after a series of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the women's race, many of the big names hail from Australia, so plenty for the locals to cheer on during the three-day event.

Home team Jayco-AlUla bring Ruby Roseman-Gannon, Alexandra Manly, Jessica Allen, while Amanda Spratt and Brodie Chapman turn out for Trek-Segafredo. Grace Brown headlines FDJ-Suez, while Rachel Neylan is racing for the Australian national team. Elsewhere, EF Education-Tibco-SVB bring Lauren Stephens and Krista Doebel-Hickok.

In the men's race, home favourites include Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla), Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citröen), Kaden Groves and Robert Stannard (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ), Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers), Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma), Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates), and Caleb Ewan (Australian national team).

Other big names lining up for the race include Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla), Geraint Thomas, Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), George Bennett (UAE Team Emirates), Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech), Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious).

Read on for all the information on how to watch the 2023 Tour Down Under. Check out the route details here.

How to watch the Tour Down Under

Television coverage of both races is set to kick off at 01:30 GMT (20:30 EST) and run for around three to four hours depending on stage length.

The Tour Down Under will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and around Europe on GCN+ (opens in new tab)and Eurosport – via Discovery+ (opens in new tab).

A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. A year's subscription to GCN+ costs £39.99/$45.35 while a monthly subscription is £6.99/$7.93.

In the USA, Flobikes (opens in new tab) will air the races. A year's subscription costs $150 in the US and $209.99 in Canada.

Be warned, though, geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday during the race.

You can get around that, however, by accessing the streams via a VPN.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) offers the ability to simulate being back in your home country, allowing you to watch the race live on various devices – including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

