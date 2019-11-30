GoPro Hero7 White now at its lowest ever price in Black Friday GoPro deal
Amazon and Walmart offer huge savings on the GoPro Hero7 White action camera
The GoPro Hero7 White action camera has seen its price slashed as part of Amazon's Black Friday deals. At this price, it's the cheapest GoPro model currently available, so act now to snap it up for a £50 discount.
The camera is a great beginner option for those looking to dip their toe into the world of high-octane photography. It's completely waterproof and lets you shoot at 1080p at up to 60fps.
UK GoPro Hero7 White | 28% off at Amazon
Was £179.99 | Now £129.99
In the UK, The GoPro Hero7 White is 28 per cent off at Amazon.co.uk for Black Friday. The rugged, waterproof action camera is ideal for high-octane photography.View Deal
USA GoPro Hero7 White | 30% off at Walmart
Was $199.99 | Now $139.00
For our American readers, the GoPro Hero7 White is now $139.00 for Black Friday at Walmart, although very little stock remains. View Deal
The entry-level GoPro Hero 7 White is aimed at those looking for an affordable route into the action camera world.
The Hero 7 White doesn’t feature 4K, only shooting in a wide field of view at 1440p/60fps or 1080p/60fps. Stabilisation is handled by the same electronic system as the Hero 7 Silver. Video clips can be shared straight to social media such as Instagram Stories using the GoPro smartphone app.
The Hero 7 White features the same waterproofing, same great touch screen and same soft-touch finish as the other more expensive Hero 7 models. It is this solid design that separates the Hero 7 White from other budget options available on the market.
This tiny GoPro digital camera won't be so cheap for much longer, so click through to find the best deal of the weekend on the GoPro Hero7 White camera.
If you're looking for the step up, check out the Black Friday GoPro Hero 7 Silver deal we recently covered.
If you're looking for a higher-spec GoPro camera, then check out our dedicated GoPro deals page. And for an array of bike deals, head to our Black Friday bike deals hub.
