Gallery: 2013 Cyclepassion calendar

The 8th edition of the Cyclepassion calendar is now available. Some of the sport’s top female riders are featured for 2013. London Olympic gold medal winner Kristina Vogel from Germany took part in the production while other top mountain bike and triathlon athletes are also showcased.
Julia Innerhofer (Italy), Barbara Benko (Hungary), Anneke Berten (The Netherlands), Sonya Looney (USA) and Nadine Rieder (Germany) are the mountain bikers highlighted in the professionally produced calendar while Irina Kirchler (Austria) is a national triathlon champion and finally Kristina Vogel was part of the German team sprint squad that took gold in the London Games.
The Cyclepassion calendar is now double-sided, with a small brief included about each athlete. The size of the 12-month calendar is suitably large, 68 x 40cm (27 x 16in). More information can be found at cyclepassion.com.
