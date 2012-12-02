Gallery: 2013 Cyclepassion calendar

Image 1 of 26 Nadine Rieder (October) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 26 Sonya Looney (September) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 26 Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 26 Irina Kirchler (November) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 26 Kristina Vogel (May) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 6 of 26 Barbara Benko (March) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 7 of 26 Barbara Benko (Focus-M.I.G Team) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 8 of 26 Anneke Berten (June) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 9 of 26 Anneke Berten (Team Milka Superior Mountainbike) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 10 of 26 Nadine Rieder (July) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 11 of 26 Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 12 of 26 Anneke Berten (January) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 13 of 26 Anneke Berten (Team Milka Superior Mountainbike) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 14 of 26 Sonya Looney (February) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 15 of 26 Barbara Benko (December) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 16 of 26 Barbara Benko (Focus-M.I.G Team) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 17 of 26 Julia Innerhofer (August) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 18 of 26 Irina Kirchler (April) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 19 of 26 Irina Kirchler (Team BMC) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 20 of 26 Kristina Vogel (Ger) celebrates winning the women's keirin (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 21 of 26 Sonya Looney had the most colorful kit of the night (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 26 Anneke Beerten (Milka) leads Tracy Moseley (T-Mo) just before Beerten flats in her semi-final heat (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 26 Anneke Beerten (Netherlands) made it through Round 1 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 24 of 26 Barbara Benko (Hungary) riding in seventh place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 26 Julia Innerhofer (Colnago-Sudtirol) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 26 of 26 Germans Max Fridrich and Nadine Rieder (Ergon 24H Racing Team) pass the Red Stone formations on their way to winning the Mixed category (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker)

The 8th edition of the Cyclepassion calendar is now available. Some of the sport’s top female riders are featured for 2013. London Olympic gold medal winner Kristina Vogel from Germany took part in the production while other top mountain bike and triathlon athletes are also showcased.

Julia Innerhofer (Italy), Barbara Benko (Hungary), Anneke Berten (The Netherlands), Sonya Looney (USA) and Nadine Rieder (Germany) are the mountain bikers highlighted in the professionally produced calendar while Irina Kirchler (Austria) is a national triathlon champion and finally Kristina Vogel was part of the German team sprint squad that took gold in the London Games.

The Cyclepassion calendar is now double-sided, with a small brief included about each athlete. The size of the 12-month calendar is suitably large, 68 x 40cm (27 x 16in). More information can be found at cyclepassion.com.