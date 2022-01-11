EF Education-Tibco-SVB combine pink and blue title sponsor tones in 2022

As the cycling world awaits the remaining jersey reveals of 2022, the UCI have gone ahead and published a mock up of what appears to be EF Education-Tibco-SVB's new look on its page dedicated to the 14 Women's WorldTeams.

The team's jersey – kit now sponosored by Rapha – published on the sport governing body's website appears to have taken on the stand-out pink of new sponsor EF Education First combined with the traditional blue tones of long-time financial backers Tibco and Silicon Valley Bank.

Cyclingnews has reached out to EF Education-Tibco-SVB to confirm their jersey design in 2022.

EF Education First joined as co-title sponsor the women's team, led by Linda Jackson, as it makes the step up to the Women's WorldTeam status in 2022. According to an announcement last November, the squad was renamed EF Education-Tibco-SVB and all full-time riders will be paid the men’s WorldTour minimum salary as a starting point.

EF Education-Tibco-SVB is one of five teams that have secured new Women's WorldTeam licences beginning on January 1, along with Jumbo-Visma, Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad, Human Powered Health and Uno-X.

These five teams join the existing nine top-tier teams; Canyon-SRAM Racing, FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, Liv Racing, Movistar Team Women, Team BikeExchange-Jayco, Team DSM, SD Worx, Trek-Segafredo and UAE Team ADQ.

Although many of the Women's WorldTeams have already revealed their new kits for this season, EF Education-Tibco-SVB are among the few that have not.

The mock up jersey published on the UCI's website reveals a predominantly pink jersey with tones of blue spattered across an argyle-esque pattern. The team's sponsor logos are showcased in white across the chest and side panels with the trademark Rapha band, in white, wrapped around the upper left sleeve.

EF Education-Tibco-SVB have announced their 14-rider roster to include Elizabeth Banks, Letizia Borghesi, Krista Doebel-Hickok, Tanja Erath, Veronica Ewers, Kathrin Hammes, Emma Langley, Emily Newsom, Sara Poidevin, Omer Shapira, Abi Smith, Lauren Stephens and Magdeleine Vallieres Mill,