De Marchi signs for Israel Start-Up Nation – Tour de France news shorts

Stage 16 of the Tour de France saw a return to the mountains after the second rest day, setting the stage for mid-week trifecta of climbing. While the mountaintop finish at Villard-de-Lans did not bring any changes to the GC battle, there were other moves in the peloton.

Israel Start-Up Nation have announced the signing of Italian Alessandro De Marchi on a two-year deal from CCC Team, while Mitchelton-Scott announced the signing of Norway's Amund Grøndahl Jansen from Jumbo-Visma. Both riders will join their new teams for 2021.

Sébastien Reichenbach finished third on stage 16 on Tuesday, taking the first podium of this year's Tour for Groupama-FDJ. This helped brighten an otherwise sour start of the day as 23-year-old David Gaudu retired from the race.

While much of the day focused on who would take mountains classification points on the climbs, sprinter Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) found a section of a descent to set a new speed record.

De Marchi moves to Israel Start-Up Nation

Israel Start-Up Nation have announced the signing of Alessandro De Marchi on a two-year deal from CCC Team.

The Italian – who's currently riding the Tour de France – has a combination of skills as a climber, domestique and breakaway specialist. He could form part of a support squad next season for Chris Froome, who's also joining ISN next season.

De Marchi, 34, has spent the past two years at CCC Team, having previously been part of the same set-up, then known as BMC Racing. He has also raced for Androni Giocattoli and Cannondale during his 10-year career.

"ISN has presented challenging goals for the team and for me – and that gives me a lot of new motivation," De Marchi said in statement issued by the Israeli team.

"I feel that I can still improve in some areas. Last year I started to focus a lot on my time-trialling skills, and this is something I want to continue with. I also want to ride in the Olympic Games for the second time, and I would like to close the circle of winning a stage in each Grand Tour."

During his career, De Marchi has won three stages at the Vuelta a España, as well as one at the Critérium du Dauphiné. Back in 2012, he finished second and third on stages of the Giro d'Italia, and he's often seen on the attack in early breakaways.

Team manager Kjell Carlström said that De Marchi will be a valuable addition for ISN's Grand Tour teams, while also getting his own chances in one-day races and in breakaways at stage races.

"Alessandro is a great rider who can really strengthen the team. He will help in Grand Tours and other big races, as well as going for personal results from breakaways," said Carlström.

"I see him as a key rider who will still be there working for the team, even in the second and third week of a Grand Tour, when there's a lot of climbing. He will keep them in position, or work to protect a leader's jersey, if we should have one."

De Marchi is the team's eighth addition for 2021, following Froome, Michael Woods, Daryl Impey, Patrick Bevin, Carl Frederik Hagen, Sebastian Berwick and Taj Jones in moving to the team. They have also extended the contracts of James Piccoli, Rick Zabel, André Greipel, Mads Würtz Schmidt, Jenthe Biermans, Matthias Brändle and Alexander Cataford.

Meanwhile, CCC are shedding riders as it looks increasingly uncertain whether the team will be able to continue next season. Team leaders Greg Van Avermaet and Matteo Trentin are heading to AG2R La Mondiale and UAE Team Emirates, respectively, while Fausto Masnada has made a mid-season switch to Deceuninck-QuickStep and several other riders have also agreed moves elsewhere.

Norwegian champion Jansen signs two-year deal with Mitchelton-Scott

Former Norwegian champion Amund Grøndahl Jansen will join Mitchelton-Scott in 2021, with the team confirming a two-year deal. The 26-year-old is a one-day specialist who has top-five finishes at RideLondon and the Bretagne Classic, and who has his sights set on success in the cobbled Classics.

Grøndahl Jansen currently rides for Jumbo-Visma and is part of the team supporting Tour de France GC leader Primož Roglič.

"It’s a good-looking team from the outside and I’m curious to see how it is as a rider. It looks like there is a good atmosphere with friendly riders; it’s more like a family, and it’s always one of the teams that performs the best, so for sure it’s a professional team," Grøndahl Jansen said in a team statement.

"For me, personally, I would like to achieve results in the cobbled Classics in the spring – that’s my big goal for the coming two years – and for the rest of the season I want to perform and help other riders to get results."

Earlier this season, Mitchelton-Scott announced they would extend the contract of Simon Yates, who took the overall win this week at Tirreno-Adriatico, and add Tanel Kangert from EF Pro Cycling and Michael Matthews from Team Sunweb. The team will lose a number of riders for next year: Daryl Impey (Israel Start-Up Nation), Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma), Michael Albasini (retires), Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) and Jack Haig (Bahrain McLaren).

Groupama-FDJ have bittersweet stage 16 with high for Reichenbach and low for Gaudu

Sébastien Reichenbach finished third on stage 16, taking the first stage podium of this year's Tour de France for Groupama-FDJ. It was also the first podium for the Swiss champion in four appearances in the race.

"It was a great stage for us and for the riders. We did what we had to do. We’re there, we’re on the attack, we’re courageous and I think we will be like that until the end since everyone looks a little better. We’re set to do a good end of the Tour," said Yvon Madiot, sports directeur sportif for Groupama-FDJ, on the team's web site.

Early on the stage, which started in La Tour-du-Pin, the team stated that 23-year-old Frenchman David Gaudu had been forced to retire from the Tour. Gaudu, who was seventh in the young rider classification, was involved in a crash on stage 1 in Nice.

Gaudu missed Tour-preparation race the Critérium du Dauphiné in August due to digestive problems, but recovered sufficiently to start the Tour de France, where he was set to act as Thibaut Pinot's key lieutenant in the mountains.

The team noted that Gaudu is expected to return to racing at the Vuelta a España, which runs from October 20 to November 8.

Van Aert sets record on birthday

Belgian Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) celebrated his 26th birthday on stage 16 of the Tour de France, and apparently enjoyed what he does best – going fast.

The Col de Porte was the second of five categorised climbs on stage 16. According to a Twitter report from @letourdata, the three-time cyclo-cross world champion and three-time Tour de France stage winner (two stages in 2020) set a new speed record for the descent of the Col de Porte at 91.2kph.