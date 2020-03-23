Coronavirus: Kirchmann 'stuck' in Dutch team house

Canadian Leah Kirchmann has told the Dutch news outlet De Telegraaf that she is 'stuck' in Sittard, in the Netherlands. She is currently residing at her Sunweb team house but faces a dilemma about returning home to Canada due to travel concerns and restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

"My friend Dan and my family are in Canada and yes, of course I miss them," she told De Telegraaf. "There are still options to fly back, but it is getting more and more difficult. I regularly think about going to Canada, but if I do, I have to quarantine for fourteen days before I can enter the country. That makes the decision to go back a lot more difficult.

"Of course I am away a lot because of cycling, but normally you have a 'free' choice to see your friend and family when you want. That choice is not there now. We try to Skype as much as possible."

Kirchmann is a native of Winnipeg but currently lives outside of Toronto. She is in her fourth season with Sunweb, formerly called Team Liv-Plantur, and typically spends much of the season overseas.

She began her season in Australia at the Santos Women's Tour Down Under, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and Race Torquay in January and February. She then travelled to Europe to begin the spring classics season.

Due to public health concerns surrounding the corononavirus many of the top-level one-day races from March through June were either cancelled or postponed. These events include events across China, Italy, Belgium and Netherlands: Tour of Chongming Island, Strade Bianche, Bevrijdingsronde van Drenthe, Trofeo Alfredo Binda, Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne, Gent-Wevelgem, Tour of Flanders, the Ardennes Classics and the Women's Tour.

In addition, the Canadian Olympic Committee announced Sunday that it will not send athletes to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games amid the health risks concerning the coronavirus.

Kirchmann said the coronavirus health concerns should be everyone's top priority. "That is currently the biggest concern and sports results are indeed not important."

Kirchmann said that she is self-isolating in Sittard, and only leaves the house for training alone or to go to the grocery store. She said staying in shape has become more of a general goal at this time.

"Nobody knows [when the next race is], so you don't know what goal you are working towards, even if it is something to keep you fit. And luckily there is still the possibility to train outside, I am grateful for that," she said.

"We are facing a huge global challenge here. We will all have to take our responsibility to defeat this virus. I just come outside to train and do the shopping. We are here in Sittard with different riders, but everyone has their own apartment. So that makes social distancing a lot easier.

"Although I miss my loved ones, I don't feel like I'm caught. The team takes good care of me and I feel safe, but yes, the problem is that we don't know how long this will take. That makes it all difficult."

Neither Canada nor the Netherlands are in complete lockdown at this time. In Canada, provinces has declared a state of emergency with some restricting social gatherings to five people.

Public and private schools and daycares are closed, as are businesses such as gyms and health centres, bars and cafes and restaurants (with the exception of those offering drive-thru, takeout and delivery), cinemas, visitor and cultural attractions, along with some shops, and banks under modified hours.

In addition, Canadian-US borders are closed to all non-essential travel. The coronavirus outbreak has prompted both border restrictions and flight cancellations, however, and many travellers are struggling to return.