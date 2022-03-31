ASO announce Tour de France Netflix series

Riders pass by the Arc de Triomphe during the final stage of the 2021 Tour de France

Tour de France organisers ASO have confirmed that a documentary series in partnership with Netflix and France Télévisions is on the way, with an eight-part series on the 2022 Tour set to air in early 2023.

Filming on the production will run from March of this year through the Tour in July. Eight teams have signed on to take part, though the UAE Team Emirates of two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogačar will not be included.

AG2R Citroën, Alpecin-Fenix, Bora-Hansgrohe, EF Education-EasyPost, Groupama-FDJ, Ineos Grenadiers, Jumbo-Visma and QuickStep-AlphaVinyl will all be part of the series, which will be broadcast in 190 territories around the world in 45-minute episodes.

"We are proud of this partnership with Netflix, France Télévisions and the Tour de France teams, which will offer fans a unique immersion behind the scenes," said ASO managing director Yann Le Moënner.

"Through a narrative approach, which is additive to the competition itself, the public will be able to discover how the Tour de France represents the ultimate challenge for the competitors; in particular in terms of suffering, pushing their limits and team spirit.

"This project is part of our overall ambition to make our sport more accessible and meet an even wider audience."

