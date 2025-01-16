American cycling clothing brand hit by ransomware attack

By
published

Over 10,000 files of employee and financial data obtained

A screenshot of files subject to ransomware
(Image credit: RansomLook / Primal Wear)

American cycling clothing brand, Primal Wear, has been targeted by a ransomware attack in a breach which appears to include over 10,000 files, totalling more than 17 gigabytes of data. 

The breach, which was publicised by ransomware tracking website RansomLook on January 11, appears to include folders of data relating to the company's financials, employees, sales and more. 

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.