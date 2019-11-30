50% off 18-piece X-Tools tool kit with Wiggle Black Friday weekend deal
This 18-piece X-Tools tool kit is the perfect upgrade for your bike workshop - now just $32.99 / £24.99
An ideal starting point for anyone looking to begin building up a bike mechanic's workshop or just as an upgrade to your current tools, X-Tools' 18-piece tool kit includes a chain whip, a pedal spanner, screwdrivers, Allen keys and a crank extractor – all now 50 per cent off at Wiggle.
X-Tools Bike Tool Kit | 50% off at Wiggle USA
Was $65.99 | Now $32.99
Get the 18-piece X-Tools bike tool kit for just $32.99 this Black Friday weekend, saving a massive 50 per cent on its $65.99 RRP at Wiggle USA.View Deal
X-Tools Bike Tool Kit | 50% off at Wiggle UK
Was £49.99 | Now £24.99
Get the 18-piece X-Tools Bike Tool Kit for just £24.99 this Black Friday weekend, saving a massive 50 per cent on its £49.99 RRP at Wiggle UK.View Deal
Black Friday at Cyclingnews
Black Friday retailer roundup
Wiggle Black Friday
Backcountry Black Friday
Evans Cycles Black Friday
Black Friday by category
Black Friday bike deals
Black Friday road bikes
Black Friday helmet deals
Black Friday turbo trainer deals
Black Friday e-bike deals
Black Friday cycling clothing
Black Friday by brand
Black Friday Specialized bike sale
Trek Bikes Black Friday
Black Friday GoPro deals
Rapha Black Friday
Coming complete with its own carry case, the tool kit is also ideal to take away with you in your car to any race, sportive or gravel-riding weekend, ensuring that any maintenance, tweaks or repairs can be handled with ease.
Also included are cassette and bottom-bracket tools, cone spanners, tyre levers and a chain tool, while the tool kit is just part of a huge range of X-Tools bike tools and equipment available at Wiggle, which also includes bike work stands and bike-storage solutions.
Click on the Black Friday deal above for a closer look at the 18-piece tool kit, or check out Wiggle's full X-Tools range. Or check out our round-up of the Wiggle Black Friday weekend deals.
Black Friday cycling deals from around the web:
- Wiggle: Up to 60% off
- Chain Reaction Cycles: Up to 50% off
- BackCountry: USA Only - deals on Cervelo, Pinarello and more
- Evans cycles: 40% off Cannondale
- Tredz: Over £1million of savings per week
- Rutland Cycling: Up to 50% off Liv, 45% off Giant
- Ribble Cycles: Up to £500 off
- Tweeks Cycles: Up to 96% off
- Hargroves Cycles: At least £1000 off Pinarello
- Cyclestore: Deals on bikes, clothing and accessories
- Leisure Lakes: Discounts on Specialized, Trek and more
- ProBikeKit: Clothing deals on Castelli
- Jenson USA: Up to 91% off
- Halfords: Half price Garmin
- Amazon: Cheap Garmin and GoPro
- Walmart: More cheap Garmin and GoPro deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy