50% off 18-piece X-Tools tool kit with Wiggle Black Friday weekend deal

An ideal starting point for anyone looking to begin building up a bike mechanic's workshop or just as an upgrade to your current tools, X-Tools' 18-piece tool kit includes a chain whip, a pedal spanner, screwdrivers, Allen keys and a crank extractor – all now 50 per cent off at Wiggle.

X-Tools Bike Tool Kit | 50% off at Wiggle USA

Was $65.99 | Now $32.99

Get the 18-piece X-Tools bike tool kit for just $32.99 this Black Friday weekend, saving a massive 50 per cent on its $65.99 RRP at Wiggle USA.View Deal

X-Tools Bike Tool Kit | 50% off at Wiggle UK

Was £49.99 | Now £24.99

Get the 18-piece X-Tools Bike Tool Kit for just £24.99 this Black Friday weekend, saving a massive 50 per cent on its £49.99 RRP at Wiggle UK.View Deal

Coming complete with its own carry case, the tool kit is also ideal to take away with you in your car to any race, sportive or gravel-riding weekend, ensuring that any maintenance, tweaks or repairs can be handled with ease.

Also included are cassette and bottom-bracket tools, cone spanners, tyre levers and a chain tool, while the tool kit is just part of a huge range of X-Tools bike tools and equipment available at Wiggle, which also includes bike work stands and bike-storage solutions.

Click on the Black Friday deal above for a closer look at the 18-piece tool kit, or check out Wiggle's full X-Tools range. Or check out our round-up of the Wiggle Black Friday weekend deals.

Black Friday cycling deals from around the web: