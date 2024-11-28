These Black Friday headphones deals will transform your next bike ride

Welcome to the Cyclingnews LIVE roundup of Black Friday headphones deals.

With just hours to go until Black Friday officially arrives, we've been well and truly plugged-in to the various sales to curate our roundup of Black Friday bike deals, as well as a dozen or so other hubs.

In doing so, we've had our ear to the ground on headphones deals and spotted that those of all styles, brands and price points are getting ear-resistable savings. It's not even Black Friday yet and we've already found a best-ever price on Apple AirPods Pro 2, for example, as well as huge deals on Bose, Shokz, Beats, JLab and more.

But "How will they make my riding more fun?" I hear you ask...

Importantly, we're not advocating wearing them on the road with Green Day blasting at full volume - that really would make you an American Idiot - but if you're looking to add a podcast as you pedal down the Boulevard of Broken Dreams, or you want to say Good Riddance to the boredom while riding indoors, then add any of these deals to your online Basket (Case).

If you ride indoors, there's a good chance you use Zwift or a training platform like TrainerRoad. While indoor cycling apps nowadays are more immersive (to varying degrees) than they used to be, they don't add much in the way of audio. Peloton, for those of you who prefer live classes, goes one better but in my opinion there's nothing quite like drowning out the whir of your drivetrain with an early-noughties punk band telling you to Keep on Rollin' baby. Science doesn't lie.

Also, when I ride outdoors on my own, I find it can get boring. So I like to pop in one of the wireless earbuds - usually the left one, if you care, because here in the UK that's away from the road - and listen to a podcast or an audiobook.

Some quick guidance before we get into it though: look for noise-cancelling features for indoor rides, hear-through modes if you're planning to use them outdoors, and as high a waterproof rating as you can find to keep out the sweat if you'll use them on the indoor trainer.

Black Friday headphones deals USA

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $153.99 at Amazon

38% off - There are usually several strong Apple AirPod deals during Black Friday. This is straightaway a best-ever price for the Pro 2's, but they have been cheaper on Amazon this year. It might be worth waiting a little longer if you are shopping, they may be discounted further soon.

Beats Studio buds+: $169.95 $129.99 at Amazon

12% off - You can enjoy up to 36 hours of total battery life with the Beats Studio Buds +. They are packed with tech including active noise cancelling neutralizes unwanted sounds and you can choose to allow some external noises in via transparency mode to keep you safer and more in touch with your surroundings.

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169.00 $94 at Walmart

$75 off - A nice 75 bucks off the 3rd Gen AirPods here. They feature 30 hours of battery life, spatial audio, and are sweat and water-resistant. This is one of, if not the best, price around right now.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $129.99 $89.00 at Amazon

$40 off - The 2nd Gen of the base model AirPods might have a slightly less premium sound quality and come with a slightly shorter feature list compared to the Pro, but if you're after a more affordable option, they're still a great pair. This is a decent deal, but we have seen this model for slightly less.

Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds: $149.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

$70 off - $50 off the Beats By Dre noise cancelling earbuds with up to 8 hours of playtime and 24 hours of recharge time from the case, which is USB-C compatible. They're IPX4-rated, so they'll cope with a not-too-sweaty workout. These are another pair of headphones which may be reduced further, we have seen them for slightly less.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $399 at Amazon

27% Off - If you care about sound quality above all else, then the Airpods Max with their over-the-head style and larger drivers are what you want. These Max models have been on Amazon for less, so we would recommend keeping an eye on the price for now if you are keen.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $348 $198 at Amazon

43% off - The premium 1000XM4 headphones from Sony have actually been cheaper, but there is still a hefty 43% discount right now, they may be available for less yet. They pack a 30-hour battery life, touch sensor controls and offer multi-device pairing.

Beats Solo 3: $199 $99 at Walmart

$100 off - Save a cool 50% on these Beats Solo 3 headphones from Amazon in four colours. The Solo 3 gains 3 hours of playback time from just five minutes of charging!

JBL Live 660NC: $199.99 $79.95 at Amazon

60% off - Team UAE Emirates are sponsored by JBL and Tadej Pogacar and his teammates use its headphones when warming up. We aren't sure if Tadej uses this exact pair but they feature 40mm drivers, adaptive noise cancelling tech, and you can manage incoming calls with the buttons on the ears.

Black Friday headphones deals UK

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: £219 £185.99 at Amazon

14% off - We make this the lowest price the Pro 2 Google Pixel buds have been. They are designed to be very comfortable in ear and connect seamlessly with the Pixel smartphone. Four colours are currently on offer.

Jabra Elite 8 Active: £199.99 £185 at Amazon

20% off - CN Associate Editor Josh Croxton has been testing out these headphones recently and has been impressed with them. We make this the cheapest the Elite 8's have been.

Sony WF-C500: £54.99 £44.49 at Amazon

19% off - These quality Sony wireless earbuds are discounted in the white, blue and yellow colours. Like the Anker's above, you can use the Sony app to manage them and they have a total battery life of 22 hours between the case and the earbuds themselves.

Anker Soundcore P20i: £29.99 £15.99 at Amazon

47% off: These neat earbuds from Anker are 43% off right now with the black version carrying the biggest discount. You can also use the Soundcore app to customise the headphone's functions and charge them using the case.

Sony WH-1000XM5: £379.00 £245.00 at Amazon

35% off - If you are happy with the silver colourway you can enjoy nearly 30% off these WH-1000XM5 headphones from Sony. This model sits in the premium bracket and is Sony's premium model. Sound quality is going to be excellent, there's a 30-hour battery life and AI-based noise cancellation.

Bose QuietComfort headphones: £349.95 £218.46 at Amazon

38% off - These QuietComfort headphones from Bose represent a step up in quality. They have noise-cancelling technology for a purer listening experience and can run for a whole day on a single charge. They come with a microphone cord and protective case