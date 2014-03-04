Tech Gallery: Inside the Colnago museum

Image 1 of 54 On the top floor of Colnago's headquarters, a museum houses dozens of historic bikes, including this 1980 Olympic champion track bike (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 54 One day this carbon-fiber road machine with an electronic 11-speed drivetrain and hydraulic disc brakes will look old, too. But not today (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 54 The 'sticker flicker' could be of use today (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 54 Lugs have long been a part of Colnago's life. This story originally appeared on Bikeradar.

For a relatively small family business, Colnago has a huge amount of history. Just across the street from where founder Ernesto Colnago has lived for years, Colnago's factory and headquarters host a museum with machinery that has been under the ownership of everyone from Pope John Paul II to scores of world champions and victors of the world's biggest races.

Wild-shaped prototypes that never saw the light of day sit next to production bikes that won Paris-Roubaix, still encrusted with the mud from the Hell of the North.

Among the many notable designs are not one but two distinct milestones in road hydraulics. Colnago was first to market with a fully hydraulic disc-brake road bike with electronic shifting, the C59 Disc, in 2012. But Colnago's first attempt at hydraulic braking came much earlier, in a collaboration with Ferrari in 1986.

Take a closer look at these bikes and many, many more in the photo gallery at above right.

