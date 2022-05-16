Selle Italia's Greentech technology focuses on a sustainable and 100% recyclable future

It's no secret that cycling is one of the greenest forms of transportation available but this is counteracted by the manufacturing process. Most of the components used in bicycle construction have a questionable carbon footprint - especially when it comes to waste, emissions and recyclability. As advocates for a cleaner and greener planet, Italian company Selle Italia has changed the way it thinks about the design and manufacture of its world-renowned saddles and range of accessories.

By adopting a new-found rhetoric that hinges on promoting a cleaner and greener world, Selle Italia has introduced what it calls Greentech - an optimised technology that creates sustainable and 100% recyclable products without utilising any polluting elements. The result is the Model X saddle range you see here: the Model X, Model X Comfort+ and Model X Leaf, the latter of which has just been launched by Selle Italia.

(Image credit: Selle Italia)

100% recyclable

The standout feature of the Selle Italia Model X is the 100% recyclable nature of the saddle. Every component that comprises its construction from the special gel padding and shell to the alloy rails can be re-used to make new products. It's this ethos that the company will employ and roll out to shape future product developments, in an effort to make cycling the logical choice when it comes to promoting greener living and a sustainable future for all.

(Image credit: Selle Italia)

Pollutant free

To ensure a radically reduced carbon footprint, Selle Italia has ensured the production of the Model X is completely free from glue, solvents and any other harmful materials and agents. This approach has been instrumental in developing new ways to approach the manufacturing process, the end result having a low impact on the environment.

(Image credit: Selle Italia)

Zero waste

A big issue with the manufacturing process is the management of production waste. With a zero waste policy, Selle Italia bypasses the realities of landfill by optimising production to reuse any waste created during the manufacturing process. To help foster an even greener approach, the entire production process takes place within 15km of the company's headquarters, further reducing CO2 emissions, which together with a short production cycle, saves grid energy expenditure, too.

(Image credit: Selle Italia)

Created by Greentech

Greentech is the name Selle Italia has given to this production process and it's something the brand is incredibly proud of developing, something it brought to market two years ago. The Greentech concept hinges around a specific production process to create a sustainable product portfolio that is not only 100% recyclable but created using no waste and impact on the environment - no harmful materials here. The Selle Italia Model X range includes three saddles that are the greenest available, proudly made in Italy with the lowest emissions possible.

The new Selle Italia Model X Leaf is the latest model to join the line-up and one that truly embodies the ethos of the brand's stance on performance and ecology - it features a new graphic, printed inside the new transparent cover that personifies the green ideology of the saddle.

(Image credit: Selle Italia)

Selle Italia Model X pricing

The Selle Italia Model X range spans three distinct options: the Model X, Model X Comfort+ and Model X Leaf. Each saddle is built using Selle Italia's chief principles of high performance and comfort thanks to the introduction of TotalGel padding bolsters in-saddle support. The Model X and Model X Leaf weigh just 315g while the Model X Comfort+ tips the scales a 440g. They are constructed according to the company's 'idmatch' L3 sizing philosophy and measure 145 x 245mm - the large central cut-out is designed to improve comfort and pressure dissipation, ideally suited to cyclists with high pelvic rotation. Priced at £44.99 (Model X), £54.99 (Model X Comfort+) and £54.99 (Model X Leaf) each saddle represents phenomenal value-for-money, not to mention exceptional environmentally friendly options.