The best Rapha Black Friday deals of 2019

Rapha has been forging a path in cycling fashion since 2004 and continues to produce some of the most sought after clothing available. Founded in London by Simon Mottram as a response to the lack of fashionable cycling clothing at the time, Rapha combines simplistic bold styling with high-quality designs and fabrics. Known for their now-iconic black kit with a white armband, their collections have diversified and are available in a variety of colours.

Where to find Rapha Black Friday deals

We've collated a roundup of the best Rapha clothing deals available in the Black Friday sales below.

Rapha’s well thought out kit caters for every level of rider, whether you are starting out with their affordable Core line or leading the pack in the Pro level kit as worn by EF Education First. Rapha doesn’t just make cycling clothing and accessories but casual clothing suited to commuting, relaxed rides and wearing off the bike.

Rapha has amassed many dedicated followers and on group rides, it is common to see riders proudly sporting Rapha’s distinct white armband. This loyal following is well deserved, not only is Rapha clothing consistently well-reviewed but they stand by the quality of their products. All Rapha’s riding collections are covered by a 30-day free return period, free crash repair service and even a 50% discount off as part of its jersey downsize offer.

Beyond the clothing, Rapha works hard to build cycling communities by sponsoring unique events and through their RCC (Rapha Cycling Club) global community. Should you drink the RCC kool-aid, you will join more than 12,000 members with access to a wealth of perks and benefits from special group rides, members-only kit and 50% off coffee at their clubhouses.

While Rapha will offer deals on the kit by bundling items like jerseys and bibs together, they hold a premium on their brand and aren’t ones for slashing their prices. So take advantage of these Black Friday deals as these discounts won’t be around forever.

Best Black Friday Rapha deals on jerseys and jackets

Rapha Women's Classic Jersey | 35% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £110.00 | Now £71.50

The Classic jersey is the jersey that started Rapha and continues to be one of the best all-round jerseys. This is thanks to its comfortable fit and the qualities of the merino fabric used by Rapha, which is soft, insulating and breathable.

Rapha Classic Jersey | 33% off at Rapha

Was £110.00 | Now £73.00

Three pockets with an integrated pump pocket, the Classic Jersey has been on the scene since 2004. It's gained numerous plaudits for good reason and now you can get it for £73.00.

Rapha Long Sleeve Core Jersey | 30% off at Wiggle

Was £85.00 | Now £59.50

Rapha's Core range still provides Rapha quality and performance but at a more affordable price. This long sleeve Core jersey is even better value with 30% off but only if you like yellow and can fit an XS.

Rapha Women's Souplesse Aero Jersey | 50% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £140.00 | Now £70.00

Super light jersey for great breathability that has textured design to reduce drag. Rapha describes the fit as feeling like you're wearing nothing at all - in a good way. Perfect for fast-paced summer rides and racing. Available in light blue, purple, as well as black.

Rapha Classic Wind Check Gilet | 35% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £115.00 | Now £74.75

A gilet will make a huge difference on rides that need a touch more weather protection than a jersey can offer. Gilets will protect the body from rain and windchill whilst avoiding over-heating by leaving arms exposed. You can get 35% off XS, S and M sizes right now on Chain Reaction Cycles.

Rapha Classic Wind Check Jacket | 50% off at Wiggle

Was £155.00 | Now £77.50

Windproof and DWR (durable water repellent) treated jacket perfect for chilly rides where tackling windchill plays a big part in comfort. Elasticated cuffs and a long-cut back with silicone gripper hem ensure that no drafts can get in while riding. Both black/white or navy are available in size. XS.

Rapha Classic Rain Jacket II | 30% off at Wiggle

Was £180.00 | Now £126.00

A jacket for year-round rain protection. Light 2.5-ply fabric and 3ply fabric for the arms, the classic rain jacket II is waterproof, breathable whilst still packable for when the sun comes out. Only available in XS size.

Rapha Women's Rain Bomber | 55% off at Wiggle

Was £220.00 | Now £99.00

The Rain Bomber is a commuting jacket with some stealthy cycling features for performance on the bike without looking out of place once you reach your destination. Wiggle currently have a huge 55% off 2XS and XS sizes.

Best Rapha Black Friday deals on bib shorts

Rapha Classic Bib Shorts II | 30% off at Wiggle

Was £170.00 | Now £119.00

Rapha's Classic Bib Shorts II offer all-day comfort so you can ride for as long as you want without worrying about discomfort. Stock is low with only XS left.

Rapha Pro Team Bib Shorts II | 30% off at Wiggle

Was £195.00 | Now £136.50

Rapha's Pro Team bib shorts were developed for the demands of the WorldTour and designed to give the best performance when training or racing. Rapha uses a dual-density chamois that has a size-specific thickness for improved comfort. If you wear XXL, now's your chance to get 30% off.

Rapha Women's Classic Bib Shorts II | 35% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £170.00 | Now £110.50

Rapha's widely popular Classic II bib shorts have a good reputation thanks to their comfort and versatility. Chain Reaction Cycles have all sizes in stock with 35% off.

Rapha Women's Souplesse Bib Shorts II | 30% off at Wiggle

Was £180.00 | Now £126.00

Designed for high-intensity rides, the Souplesse bib shorts use a streamlined on-bike shape to avoid bunching and reduce seams for better comfort and aerodynamics. Rapha's proven Classic chamois is used to ensure comfort on long rides. Available in either XXS or XL.

Best Black Friday deals on Rapha accessories

Rapha Overmitts | 75% off at Wiggle

Was £90.00 | Now £22.50

Huge 75% discount of Rapha's super-cosy and waterproof lobster overmitts. If you have smaller hands and suffer from chilly fingers on winter rides, you won't want to miss out on these.

Rapha Helmet (HK) | 60% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £250.00 | Now £100.00

Designed and engineered in conjunction with Giro, this Rapha branded helmet uses Giro's Rok LOC fitting system and features MIPS for better protection against rotational forces. HK refers to this helmet meeting Australia and New Zealand's stringent bicycle helmet safety laws. Only available in small.

Rapha Merino Arm Warmers | 25% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £45.00 | Now £33.75

Simple black merino arm warmers to insulate the arms on cold rides with silicone grippers to stop them falling down. If you are wanting a pair, be quick as there are only 5 large pairs are left.

Rapha V-Neck Base Layer | 70% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £55.00 | Now £16.50

Made from lighter merino wool than Rapha's regular base layer, this v-neck is suited to spring and summer rides or under casual clothes off the bike. Loads of colours available but only in 2XS sizes.

Rapha Women's Souplesse Base Layer SS | 60% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £50.00 | Now £20.00

A thin stretchy mesh base layer designed to optimise breathability and moisture control during hard riding efforts, developed using feedback from the Canyon-SRAM team riders. Only available in 2XS in turquoise.

Rapha Women's Silk Scarf | 60% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £50.00 | Now £20.00

While a simple Buff style neck tube will do a much better job of keeping your neck warm on a ride, 60% off Rapha's silk scarf helps justify this as an off-the-bike Rapha treat.

Rapha Loopback Jacket | 60% off at Wiggle

Was £130.00 | Now £52.00

The Loopback jacket may lean more towards off-the-bike wear but it's windproof and water-repellent fabric has enough stretch to still be comfortable when riding around town. Wiggle is currently offering 60% off their XS slate blue jackets.

Rapha Women's Turn Up Shorts | 70% off at Wiggle

Was £80.00 | Now £24.00

Summer shorts for leisurely days out with or without the bike. With 70% off and only three medium pairs left, these will likely sell out quickly.

Rapha not for you?

There is a load of great clothing on sale as part of Black Friday from many of the biggest brands. Check out our best Black Friday clothing deals guide for some fantastic deals on Castelli, Endura and more.