Mark Cavendish's bike: What is the British champion riding in 2023?

Hailing from the Isle of Man in Great Britain, Mark Cavendish is easily one of the most accomplished British road cyclists of all time. He has been racing at the top tier of road cycling since joining T-Mobile in 2006 and in the 17 years since, he's taken wins at some of the biggest races on the planet, including one of cycling's five monuments, Milan San Remo, in 2009; the road World Championships in 2011; and stages at all three Grand Tours, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a España, and the Tour de France.

The latter marks the battlefield for what is unquestionably his biggest achievement, though; equalling Eddy Merckx's record for the most stages won at the world's biggest race. With 35 to his name - a record he matched in 2021 - Cavendish is just one win away from going out in front alone and making the record his own.

Throughout his time at WorldTour level, Cavendish has rarely settled, spending time at more teams than most. Starting at T-Mobile, he stayed there until 2012 when he joined Team Sky (known today as Ineos Grenadiers). He was there for just one year before moving to Omega Pharma-QuickStep (known today as Soudal-QuickStep). Three years there preceded four at Team Dimension Data (a team that has since folded), during which the Briton was diagnosed with Epstein Barr and was all but written off by critics, with a vocal few calling for his retirement.

After those four years, Cavendish moved to Bahrain-McLaren (known today as Bahrain Victorious) for a year, before a return to the QuickStep outfit known at the time as Deceuninck-QuickStep. To his credit, Cavendish proved his naysayers wrong and returned to winning ways in emphatic style in 2021 with four stages at the Tour.

With a career spanning such a period of time and having spent time at so many different teams, Cavendish has a lot of experience with various bikes, and he's rarely shied away from expressing his opinions about his equipment. To name just a few, he's ridden aboard bikes from Cervelo, Specialized, Pinarello, BMC and Merida, but for 2023, he's onto another.

With his contract running out at QuickStep, Cavendish has endured an uncertain winter, with endless rumours linking him to pretty much any team with a free spot. After what seemed like forever, a deal with former T-Mobile teammate Alexandr Vinokourov was struck, bringing the Briton to Astana Qazaqstan.

What is Mark Cavendish's bike for 2023?

In 2023, Mark Cavendish's bike will come courtesy of Astana Qazaqstan's bike sponsor, the Italian brand Wilier. As a sprinter, he will most often use the brand's aero bike, so will be aboard the Wilier Filante SLR.

This will be equipped with wheels from the French brand Corima, and a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset. Despite spending much of the past few years on clincher or tubeless wheels courtesy of QuickStep's sponsors Specialized, it appears he will be reverting to tubular tyres, courtesy of Vittoria.

The Wilier Filante SLR in Astana Qazaqstan's 2023 colours (Image credit: Wilier)

Mark Cavendish's Wilier Filante SLR: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Frame Wilier Filante SLR Groupset Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9250 12-speed Brakes Shimano Dura-Ace 9270 hydraulic disc Wheelset Corima (various, primarily WS+ 47) Tyres Vittoria Corsa Speed tubular 28c Cockpit Wilier Filante Bar integrated cockpit Chainset Shimano Dura ace FC-9200P Power meter Shimano Dura ace FC-9200P Pedals Look Keo 2 Max Carbon Saddle Prologo Bottle cages Tacx Ciro Bar tape Prologo Onetouch Neutro Computer Garmin Edge

What size is Mark Cavendish's bike?

From the images we have of Mark Cavendish's 2023 bike, we cannot confirm exactly what size he's using. However, we know that like many pros, throughout his career he's opted for bikes much smaller than would otherwise be recommended.

For example, at his 1.75m height, Specialized would recommend a size 56cm frame, but in 2011 when aboard the Venge at Omega Pharma-QuickStep, he rode a minuscule 49cm. That's more like the size you'd expect Caleb Ewan's bike to be. Such is the pro way, he often pairs his small frames with extra long stems - see Michael Matthews' bike for another example - to offset the short reach while maintaining the low aerodynamic position.

A gallery of Mark Cavendish's bike

At the team's January training camp in Alicante, Spain, Cavendish enjoyed a photo shoot with his new Wilier Filante SLR. As the reigning British road race champ, he gets a custom jersey compared to the rest of his teammates. (Image credit: Wilier)

Like 14 of the 18 teams in the Men's WorldTour, Cavendish will use Shimano's Dura-Ace Di2 groupset. One notable addition is the oversized pulley wheel system here, which comes from USA-based company, SLF Motion. (Image credit: Wilier)

Up front, a Wilier own-brand one-piece bar-stem is used, wrapped in Prologo bar tape. Here you can also see the ice-like pattern of the frame. (Image credit: Wilier)

Notably, the Briton has begun wearing Nike cycling shoes again for 2023. Nike famously don't make cycling shoes to the public, only supplying a select few riders with custom-made options. (Image credit: Wilier)