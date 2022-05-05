Giro d'Italia 2022 start list
The 176 riders confirmed for this year's Corsa Rosa
|Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu)
|2
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa)
|3
|Jhonatan Narváez (Ecu)
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus)
|5
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita)
|6
|Pavel Sivakov (Fra)
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr)
|8
|Ben Tulett (GBr)
|AG2R Citroën
|11
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita)
|12
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra)
|13
|Mikael Cherel (Fra)
|14
|Felix Gall (Aut)
|15
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin)
|16
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel)
|17
|Nans Peters (Fra)
|18
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra)
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
|22
|Tobias Bayer (Aut)
|23
|Dries De Bondt (Bel)
|24
|Alexander Krieger (Ger)
|25
|Senne Leysen (Bel)
|26
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita)
|27
|Stefano Oldani (Ita)
|28
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned)
|Astana Qazaqstan
|31
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)
|32
|Valerio Conti (Ita)
|33
|David de la Cruz (Spa)
|34
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA)
|35
|Fabio Felline (Ita)
|36
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col)
|37
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz)
|38
|Harold Tejada (Col)
|Bahrain Victorious
|41
|Mikel Landa (Spa)
|42
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger)
|43
|Pello Bilbao (Spa)
|44
|Santiago Buitrago (Col)
|45
|Domen Novak (Slo)
|46
|Wouter Poels (Ned)
|47
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger)
|48
|Jan Tratnik (Slo)
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|51
|Filippo Zana (Ita)
|52
|Luca Covili (Ita)
|53
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita)
|54
|Davide Gabburo (Ita)
|55
|Sacha Modolo (Ita)
|56
|Luca Rastelli (Ita)
|57
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)
|58
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita)
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|61
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned)
|62
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita)
|63
|Cesare Benedetti (Pol)
|64
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger)
|65
|Patrick Gamper (Aut)
|66
|Jai Hindley (Aus)
|67
|Lennard Kämna (Ger)
|68
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)
|Cofidis
|71
|Guillaume Martin (Fra)
|72
|Davide Cimolai (Ita)
|73
|Simone Consonni (Ita)
|74
|Wesley Kreder (Ned)
|75
|Anthony Perez (Fra)
|76
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra)
|77
|Rémy Rochas (Fra)
|78
|Davide Villella (Ita)
|Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|81
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri)
|82
|Mattia Bais (Ita)
|83
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu)
|84
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr)
|85
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita)
|86
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg)
|87
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita)
|88
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita)
|EF Education-EasyPost
|91
|Hugh Carthy (GBr)
|92
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu)
|93
|Diego Camargo (Col)
|94
|Simon Carr (GBr)
|95
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den)
|96
|Owain Doull (GBr)
|97
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri)
|98
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned)
|Eolo-Kometa
|101
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita)
|102
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita)
|103
|Davide Bais (Ita)
|104
|Erik Fetter (Hun)
|105
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita)
|106
|Mirco Maestri (Ita)
|107
|Samuele Rivi (Ita)
|109
|Diego Rosa (Ita)
|Groupama-FDJ
|111
|Arnaud Démare (Fra)
|112
|Clément Davy (Fra)
|113
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita)
|114
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu)
|115
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe)
|116
|Miles Scotson (Aus)
|117
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned)
|118
|Attila Valter (Hun)
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
|121
|Biniam Girmay (Eri)
|122
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel)
|123
|Jan Hirt (Cze)
|124
|Barnabás Peák (Hun)
|125
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita)
|126
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita)
|127
|Rein Taaramäe (Est)
|128
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel)
|Israel-Premier Tech
|131
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita)
|132
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel)
|133
|Matthias Brändle (Aut)
|134
|Alexander Cataford (Can)
|135
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita)
|136
|Alex Dowsett (GBr)
|137
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi)
|138
|Rick Zabel (Ger)
|Jumbo-Visma
|141
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned)
|142
|Edoardo Affini (Ita)
|143
|Koen Bouwman (Ned)
|144
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned)
|145
|Tobias Foss (Nor)
|146
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned)
|147
|Sam Oomen (Ned)
|148
|Jos Van Emden (Ned)
|Lotto Soudal
|151
|Caleb Ewan (Aus)
|152
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel)
|153
|Matthew Holmes (GBr)
|154
|Roger Kluge (Ger)
|155
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel)
|156
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger)
|157
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger)
|158
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel)
|Movistar
|161
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa)
|162
|Jorge Arcas (Spa)
|163
|William Barta (USA)
|164
|Oier Lazkano (Spa)
|165
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa)
|166
|José Rojas (Spa)
|167
|Sergio Samitier (Spa)
|168
|Iván Ramiro Sosa (Col)
|QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|171
|Mark Cavendish (GBr)
|172
|Davide Ballerini (Ita)
|173
|James Knox (GBr)
|174
|Michael Mørkøv (Den)
|175
|Mauro Schmid (Swi)
|176
|Pieter Serry (Bel)
|177
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel)
|178
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel)
|BikeExchange-Jayco
|181
|Simon Yates (GBr)
|182
|Lawson Craddock (USA)
|183
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus)
|184
|Michael Hepburn (Aus)
|185
|Damien Howson (Aus)
|186
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den)
|187
|Callum Scotson (Aus)
|188
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita)
|Team DSM
|191
|Romain Bardet (Fra)
|192
|Thymen Arensman (Ned)
|193
|Cees Bol (Ned)
|194
|Romain Combaud (Fra)
|195
|Alberto Dainese (Ita)
|196
|Nico Denz (Ger)
|197
|Chris Hamilton (Aus)
|198
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned)
|Trek-Segafredo
|201
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita)
|202
|Dario Cataldo (Ita)
|203
|Mattias Jensen (Den)
|204
|Juan Pedro López (Spa)
|205
|Bauke Mollema (Ned)
|206
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita)
|207
|Edward Theuns (Bel)
|208
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel)
|UAE Team Emirates
|211
|João Almeida (Por)
|212
|Rui Oliveira (Por)
|213
|Rui Costa (Por)
|214
|Alessandro Covi (Ita)
|215
|Davide Formolo (Ita)
|216
|Fernando Gaviria (Col)
|217
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg)
|218
|Diego Ulissi (Ita)
