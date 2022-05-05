Giro d'Italia 2022 start list

By published

The 176 riders confirmed for this year's Corsa Rosa

Spectators cheer as the pack rides through Monte Morello near Florence Tuscany during the twelfth stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 212 km between Siena and Bagno di Romagna on May 20 2021 Photo by Dario BELINGHERI AFP Photo by DARIO BELINGHERIAFP via Getty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Ineos Grenadiers
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu)
2Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa)
3Jhonatan Narváez (Ecu)
4Richie Porte (Aus)
5Salvatore Puccio (Ita)
6Pavel Sivakov (Fra)
7Ben Swift (GBr)
8Ben Tulett (GBr)

AG2R Citroën
11Andrea Vendrame (Ita)
12Lilian Calmejane (Fra)
13Mikael Cherel (Fra)
14Felix Gall (Aut)
15Jaakko Hänninen (Fin)
16Lawrence Naesen (Bel)
17Nans Peters (Fra)
18Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra)

Alpecin-Fenix
21Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
22Tobias Bayer (Aut)
23Dries De Bondt (Bel)
24Alexander Krieger (Ger)
25Senne Leysen (Bel)
26Jakub Mareczko (Ita)
27Stefano Oldani (Ita)
28Oscar Riesebeek (Ned)

Astana Qazaqstan
31Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)
32Valerio Conti (Ita)
33David de la Cruz (Spa)
34Joseph Dombrowski (USA)
35Fabio Felline (Ita)
36Miguel Angel Lopez (Col)
37Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz)
38Harold Tejada (Col)

Bahrain Victorious
41Mikel Landa (Spa)
42Phil Bauhaus (Ger)
43Pello Bilbao (Spa)
44Santiago Buitrago (Col)
45Domen Novak (Slo)
46Wouter Poels (Ned)
47Jasha Sütterlin (Ger)
48Jan Tratnik (Slo)

Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
51Filippo Zana (Ita)
52Luca Covili (Ita)
53Filippo Fiorelli (Ita)
54Davide Gabburo (Ita)
55Sacha Modolo (Ita)
56Luca Rastelli (Ita)
57Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)
58Samuele Zoccarato (Ita)

Bora-Hansgrohe
61Wilco Kelderman (Ned)
62Giovanni Aleotti (Ita)
63Cesare Benedetti (Pol)
64Emanuel Buchmann (Ger)
65Patrick Gamper (Aut)
66Jai Hindley (Aus)
67Lennard Kämna (Ger)
68Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)

Cofidis
71Guillaume Martin (Fra)
72Davide Cimolai (Ita)
73Simone Consonni (Ita)
74Wesley Kreder (Ned)
75Anthony Perez (Fra)
76Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra)
77Rémy Rochas (Fra)
78Davide Villella (Ita)

Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
81Natnael Tesfazion (Eri)
82Mattia Bais (Ita)
83Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu)
84Andrii Ponomar (Ukr)
85Simone Ravanelli (Ita)
86Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg)
87Filippo Tagliani (Ita)
88Edoardo Zardini (Ita)

EF Education-EasyPost
91Hugh Carthy (GBr)
92Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu)
93Diego Camargo (Col)
94Simon Carr (GBr)
95Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den)
96Owain Doull (GBr)
97Merhawi Kudus (Eri)
98Julius Van den Berg (Ned)

Eolo-Kometa
101Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita)
102Vincenzo Albanese (Ita)
103Davide Bais (Ita)
104Erik Fetter (Hun)
105Francesco Gavazzi (Ita)
106Mirco Maestri (Ita)
107Samuele Rivi (Ita)
109Diego Rosa (Ita)

Groupama-FDJ
111Arnaud Démare (Fra)
112Clément Davy (Fra)
113Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita)
114Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu)
115Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe)
116Miles Scotson (Aus)
117Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned)
118Attila Valter (Hun)

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
121Biniam Girmay (Eri)
122Aimé De Gendt (Bel)
123Jan Hirt (Cze)
124Barnabás Peák (Hun)
125Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita)
126Lorenzo Rota (Ita)
127Rein Taaramäe (Est)
128Loïc Vliegen (Bel)

Israel-Premier Tech
131Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita)
132Jenthe Biermans (Bel)
133Matthias Brändle (Aut)
134Alexander Cataford (Can)
135Alessandro De Marchi (Ita)
136Alex Dowsett (GBr)
137Reto Hollenstein (Swi)
138Rick Zabel (Ger)

Jumbo-Visma
141Tom Dumoulin (Ned)
142Edoardo Affini (Ita)
143Koen Bouwman (Ned)
144Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned)
145Tobias Foss (Nor)
146Gijs Leemreize (Ned)
147Sam Oomen (Ned)
148Jos Van Emden (Ned)

Lotto Soudal
151Caleb Ewan (Aus)
152Thomas De Gendt (Bel)
153Matthew Holmes (GBr)
154Roger Kluge (Ger)
155Sylvain Moniquet (Bel)
156Michael Schwarzmann (Ger)
157Rüdiger Selig (Ger)
158Harm Vanhoucke (Bel)

Movistar
161Alejandro Valverde (Spa)
162Jorge Arcas (Spa)
163William Barta (USA)
164Oier Lazkano (Spa)
165Antonio Pedrero (Spa)
166José Rojas (Spa)
167Sergio Samitier (Spa)
168Iván Ramiro Sosa (Col)

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
171Mark Cavendish (GBr)
172Davide Ballerini (Ita)
173James Knox (GBr)
174Michael Mørkøv (Den)
175Mauro Schmid (Swi)
176Pieter Serry (Bel)
177Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel)
178Mauri Vansevenant (Bel)

BikeExchange-Jayco
181Simon Yates (GBr)
182Lawson Craddock (USA)
183Lucas Hamilton (Aus)
184Michael Hepburn (Aus)
185Damien Howson (Aus)
186Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den)
187Callum Scotson (Aus)
188Matteo Sobrero (Ita)

Team DSM
191Romain Bardet (Fra)
192Thymen Arensman (Ned)
193Cees Bol (Ned)
194Romain Combaud (Fra)
195Alberto Dainese (Ita)
196Nico Denz (Ger)
197Chris Hamilton (Aus)
198Martijn Tusveld (Ned)

Trek-Segafredo
201Giulio Ciccone (Ita)
202Dario Cataldo (Ita)
203Mattias Jensen (Den)
204Juan Pedro López (Spa)
205Bauke Mollema (Ned)
206Jacopo Mosca (Ita)
207Edward Theuns (Bel)
208Otto Vergaerde (Bel)

UAE Team Emirates
211João Almeida (Por)
212Rui Oliveira (Por)
213Rui Costa (Por)
214Alessandro Covi (Ita)
215Davide Formolo (Ita)
216Fernando Gaviria (Col)
217Maximiliano Richeze (Arg)
218Diego Ulissi (Ita)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.