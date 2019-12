Boxing Day sales: the best cycling deals available in the UK

Boxing Day sales are a great way to get more for your money when spending your Christmas pocket money.

So that you can spend more time completing the Festive-500, reading your latest subscription of Procycling magazine, or spending time with your family, we've done you a favour and hand-picked some of the best deals from the January sales and outlined them below.

Looking for USA deals? Head over to our USA after-Christmas sales roundup

Should that not be enough, we've also taken a good gander at the retailers that are getting involved with the January sales, and put together a small roundup of who they are and what they're up to; call it our gift to you this Christmas.

At this time of year, it's not uncommon to feel the pinch of the purse strings, so don't overstretch yourself just because that shiny carbon bike has 50 per cent off, but if you've been on the hunt for a new bike, the latest GoPro, or a posh new pair of cycling shoes anyway, then why pay full whack when you can save a stack?

Scroll down and enjoy a browse of our pick of the best cycling deals in the January sales, and be sure to come back and let us know if we've missed any crackers.

Where can I find the Boxing Day sales?

There are cycling deals to be found at most stores on Boxing Day, but to save you the effort of trawling the internet to find them, we've outlined a number of retailers below. We've also picked out our favourite deals, so head to the bottom to find those. Happy shopping!

Skip to the best deals

Amazon isn't exactly the first retailer you think of when shopping for your bike, but in 2019, there's little the world's largest retailer doesn't sell. As an electronics giant, Amazon is a great place to look if you're shopping for Garmin deals, or simply a new tablet on which to run Zwift.

Chain Reaction Cycles is part of the same company as Wiggle, and therefore caters for the same international audience with its huge range of Boxing Day discounts.

Cyclestore is an online retailer that predominantly sells Specialized and Giant bikes. It currently has a huge Specialized stock clearance, so go and find a great deal before they all sell out.

Evans Cycles is one of the oldest cycling retailers in the world. This year, the Evans Cycles Boxing Day sales sale started early and more deals are being added daily.

Halfords is discounting all sorts of cycling products. There are half-price Garmin computers, cheap turbo trainers and plenty of tool kits for the at-home bike mechanic.

Hargroves Cycles has launched its sale and is offering up to 37% off 2019 bikes among other great discounts.

Leisure Lakes has 11 stores across the country and a huge online presence both in the UK and worldwide. You can pick up a number of deals in their sale, on brands such as Trek, Specialized and more.

Merlin Cycles is one of the UK's largest online cycling retailers. They will deliver worldwide if needed, and this year, you can find up to 80% off shoes, 55% off Castelli, and some hefty discounts on the GP5000 tyres.

ProBikeKit has slashed prices by up to 45% in Boxing Day sales. There are discounts on Castelli clothing, Scicon bike boxes, and an abundance of accessories including power meters and lights.

Ribble Cycles, the UK bike brand that also has its own online store, is using the Boxing Day sales to move on some of its 2019 model bikes to make space as 2020 begins.

Rutland Cycling is another British retailer that operates internationally. Its Boxing Days sales include 40% off bikes and 25% off winter clothing.

Sigma Sports is a London based cycling retailer that supplies a number of big brands such as Specialized, Cervelo and more. With up to 35% off bikes, 55% off clothing and a cool 60% off accessories, you're sure to find a deal.

Tredz isn't ones to shy away from a sale. This year, its Boxing Day sales include up to 70% off parts, clothing and accessories.

Tweeks Cycles launched its Boxing Day sales early, and you can get up to 80% off if you act fast.

Wiggle is one of the world's largest online cycling retailers, supplying over 70 countries with its Boxing Day sales, and this year is no different.

Best cycling deals from the UK Boxing Day sales

3 Drawer Toolbox | 32% off at Halfords

Was £37.50 | Now £25.50 with code XMAS15

A great value toolbox, perfect for the home bicycle mechanic. The top compartment makes for easy access to frequently used tools, and the remaining three drawers lock when the lid is closed, making for easy transport. View Deal

Sugoi RS Train Long Sleeve Jersey Mens| 70% off at Evans

Was £109.99 | Now £33.00

Lightweight construction with a zip fastening front and elasticated wrist cuffs for a comfortable fit. Available in three colours with plenty of sizes still on offer at this great price. View Deal

X-Tools Home Mechanic bike work stand | 33% off at Wiggle UK

Was £89.99 | Now £59.99

This great work stand is perfect for the home mechanic and the 33% discount at Wiggle UK, brings it down from £89.99 down to just £59.99.View Deal

Kask Mojito X - Black/red | 48% off at Evans Cycles

Was £119.00 | Now £61.00

This well-liked helmet from Kask represents excellent value at full price let alone this offer from Evans - only on the Black/red option for small and medium sizes. It's also discounted to a lesser extent on a full range of colours and sizes so well worth a look regardless. View Deal

Women's Castelli Gabba 2 | 53% off at Wiggle

Was £160.00 | Now £75.00

The women's Castelli Gabba 2 is available with up to 53% off at Wiggle. It's available 11 different colours and in sizes ranging from XS up to XL.View Deal

Men's Castelli Gabba 3 | 40% off at Wiggle

Was £160.00 | Now £96.00

The men's Castelli Gabba 3 short sleeve jersey is available with 40% off at Wiggle in four colours: black, orange, red and yellow; and in sizes ranging from small up to 3XL, depending on colour choice. View Deal

Bont Riot + Road Shoes | 36% off at ProBikeKit

Was £149.99| Now £104.99

Available in all the colours of the rainbow, ProBikeKit's discounted Bont Riot + shoes are available in EU sizes 38 to 49.View Deal

Kask Valegro | 30% off at Hargroves Cycles

Was £169.00 | Now £117.99

For a top-of-the-range, well-ventilated helmet that is worn by Team Ineos, the Kask Valegro is a relative steal at £117.99 over at Hargroves Cycles.View Deal

GoPro Hero7 Silver | 40% off at Currys

Was £279.99 | Now £169.00

This deal began at Amazon on Black Friday and it remains today. The Amazon deal has since ended, with the price rising back up to £189.99. However, the same great deal is currently available at Currys. View Deal

Wahoo Elemnt | 23% off at Evans Cycles

Was £229.99 | Now £174.99

The first computer from Wahoo has really stood the test of time, and it's still a great computer for cyclists today. With Wahoo continually adding features, the Elemnt comes with the majority of the features of the latest Elemnt Roam. View Deal

Specialized S-Works 7 shoes | 17% off at Cycle Store

Was £339.99 | Now £279.99

This is still really really expensive for a pair of shoes, but if you're in the market for the absolute best-of-the-best cycling shoes, they don't come better reviewed than the S-Works 7 from Specialized. View Deal

Garmin Edge 1030 cycling computer bundle | 18% off at Wiggle

Was £549.99 | Now £449.00

Wiggle has cut 18 per cent off the price of Garmin's top-of-the-range cycling computer. Grab this great riding companion now before it's too late!View Deal

Elite Drivo Direct Drive Smart Turbo Trainer | 58% off at Halfords

Was £1200.00 | Now £499.00

Elite brings everything you need for indoor training into one package with the Elite Drivo Direct Drive Smart Turbo Trainer. Halfords slashed £701 off the price for Black Friday and the great deal remains alive today.View Deal

Cannondale CAAD Optimo Tiagra Road Bike | 40% off at Evans Cycles

Was £900.00 | Now £535.00

The Cannondale CAAD Optimo Tiagra is available at a 40% discount from Evans Cycles with Shimano Tiagra and rim brakes. The bike is only available in sizes 54cm or 56cm.View Deal

Specialized Tarmac Disc Comp | 25% off at Hargroves Cycles

Was £3,100.00 | Now £2,324.00

Available in sizes 54, 56 and 58cm, this Specialized Tarmac is available in Peter Sagan's signature colour scheme with a handsome discount.View Deal

Giant TCR Advanced SL 0 | 38% off at Tredz

Was £7,999.99 | Now £4,999.00

At this price, it's still not exactly loose change, but if you've been looking for a world-class race-ready road bike, the TCR Advanced SL 0 is as well-specced as they come and is now 38% off.View Deal

Back to the top