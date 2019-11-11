Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black Friday

With retailers treating Black Friday as a month-long event, there are already plenty of online cycling retailers running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, and there are plenty of deals to be had as 2019 stock is discounted to make way for 2020 models. If you have been looking to buy a new Specialized road or gravel bike, now is a great time to explore which Specialized bikes are in the Black Friday sales and grab yourself a bargain.

Below, we list some of the best deals from the Black Friday Specialized bike sale available today, and then briefly overview the Specialized road and gravel bike ranges. We've broken down the Specialized deals by bike type:

Best Specialized road bike deals

Tredz, Rutland Cycling, Hargroves, and CycleStore currently have some superb deals on clearance 2019 Specialized road models with discounts of 30%. Most sizes are around 54cm and 56cm although there are still some smaller options in the women’s ranges.

Specialized Allez Elite 105 2019

Was £1,050.00 | Now £799.00

With 24% off this 105-equipped Allez Elite is a great deal for a reliable entry-level bike. Available in 54cm and 56cm sizes.View Deal

Specialized Allez Sprint Comp Disc 2019

Was £1,900.00 | Now £1,520.00

Super stiff and aggressive budget aluminium race machine. Only available in a 54cm.View Deal

Specialized Tarmac SL6 Sport Disc 2019

Was £2,359.99 | Now £1599.99

Currently on offer in a good range of sizes and all with 32% off. The carbon Tarmac SL6 Sport comes specced with full 105 including hydraulic discs and DT Swiss wheels.View Deal

Specialized Tarmac SL6 Comp 2019

Was £3,149.99 | Now £2,149.99

The SL6 Comp might only have rim brakes but it gets a Fact 10r carbon and wheel upgrade over the disc version. 61cm is already out of stock and the 52cm and 54cm are getting low. View Deal

Specialized Tarmac Disc Comp 2019 - Sagan Editon

Was £3,100.00 | Now £2,324.00

Currently available in a 54cm, 56cm and 58cm, be quick though as there is only one in each size.View Deal

Specialized S-Works Women’s Tarmac Disc 2019

Was £9,499.99 | Now £7,249.99

If you're looking at superbikes then this 24% discount brings a hyper bike into your price range. Available in 52cm and 54cm.View Deal

Best Specialized endurance road bike deals

There are some great deals available currently, highlights being the Ultegra-equipped Expert or Comp (Roubaix and Ruby versions) which have generous discounts and are available in a selection of sizes.

Specialized Roubaix Sport 2019

Was £2,340.00 | Now £2,099.00

There is a lot to like about this cheaper Roubaix with its carbon frame and Future Shock suspension. A great ride straight from the box but worthy of upgrades in the future. Only available in 56cm but with the options of red or black.View Deal

Specialized Roubaix Expert Ultegra DI2 2019

Was £5,000.00 | Now £3,999.99

The Roubaix Expert comes with Specialized’s Future Shock front suspension, Specialized CG-R seatpost, carbon Roval wheels and Ultegra DI2. Available in 52cm, 56cm and 61cm. View Deal

Specialized Roubaix Comp 2019

Was £4,099.00 | Now £3,279.20

Many of the same comfort and performance features as the Expert but with DT Swiss wheels and a lower grade finishing kit. Cyclestore has a couple of colours available in sizes between 49cm and 56cm.View Deal

Specialized S-Works Roubaix ETAP 2018

Was £9,000.00 | Now £5,999.00

It might be a couple of years old now but this S-Works Roubaix is still a killer bike. Be quick there is only one 54cm and one 56cm left. View Deal

Specialized Ruby Sport Women’s 2019

Was £2,600.00 | Now £1,950.00

Endurance road bike equipped with Praxis cranks, 105 groupset and Specialised’s popular woman’s specific Body Geometry saddle. 51cm and 54cm available, 48cm is selling for £2210.00View Deal

Specialized Ruby Expert Ultegra DI2 Women’s 2019

Was £5,150.00 | Now £3,811.00

Stiff, smooth with woman’s specific endurance geometry and a spec that needs no upgrades. 48cm, 51cm and 56cm in stock.View Deal

Specialized Ruby Comp Ultegra Di2 Women’s 2019

Was £4,100.00 | Now £3,034.00

All the headline features of the Expert but a little easier on the pocket. Available in 48cm and 54cm.View Deal

Best Specialized aero road bike deals

There aren’t many deals on the Specialized Venge with inventory low and some retailers making the decision to not discount their 2019 stock despite 2020 models now being available. If you are in the market for a discounted aero road bike it may be worth considering a brand other than Specialized. Check out our Black Friday road bike deals feature for a summary of some of the best deals available on aero road bikes. While savings aren't huge, we're still committed to finding you the best deals, so here's what we've been able to find.

Specialized S-Works Venge 2019

Was £9,750.00 | Now £9,000.00

It may only be a saving of 8% but at this price point you are still saving some serious money. Only a 54cm is available.View Deal

Specialized S-Works Venge Frameset 2019

Was £3,700.00 | Now £2,899.00

If your building a custom aero road bike, 22% off this S-works Venge frameset will give you more money to spend on other components. Don’t hang around, there is only one 54cm available.View Deal

Best Specialized gravel bike deals

With gravel being in vogue, discounts aren’t as plentiful but there are still some great deals to be found. Currently, Tredz has 22% off the Specialized Diverge Comp in a good range of sizes. Its bad news for those looking to pick up a cheap adventure touring bike as there are few 2019 Sequoias left.

Specialized Diverge E5 Comp 2019

Was £1,600.00 | Now £1,100.00

With an aluminium frame, 105 groupset, Spire disc brakes and 30mm tyres the versatile Diverge makes for a comfy commuter, gravel bike or entry-level endurance road bike. Available in 54cm and 56cmView Deal

Specialized Diverge Comp 2019

Was £3,060.00 | Now £2,400.00

Loads of size options between 52cm and 64cm. Comes kitted out for gravel adventures with Future Shock, DT Swiss wheels and full Ultegra.View Deal

Specialized Diverge Sport 2019

Was £2,475.00 | Now £2,199.00

A 105 equipped gravel tamer comes with hydraulic brakes and Future Shock. Currently available in 54cm and 56cm.View Deal

Specialized Diverge 2019

Was £2,100.00 | Now £1,500.00

The cheapest Diverge representing a great entry point into carbon gravel bikes and is equipped with full Tiagra and Future Shock. 52cm and 56cm with the 54cm even cheaper at £1,500.00.View Deal

Specialized S-Works Diverge 2018

Was £8,500.00 | Now £6,750.00

The Diverge frame didn’t change between 2018 and 2019 so this Diverge is still bang up to date. Specced with a mixture of Easton, Dura-Ace and CeramicSpeed give this bike a premium finish. Only available in a 56cm.View Deal

Specialized Sequoia 2019

Was £1,250.00 | Now £999.99

There aren’t many Sequoia’s in the sales and this 20% discounted 56cm is probably the best you will find. Hargroves Cycles also have one 56cm Sequoia Elite with 20% off.View Deal

Who are Specialized?

Specialized started producing bikes in 1981 originally releasing two models, a touring bike called the Sequoia and the Allez road bike. Both of which still feature in Specialized’s range. What put Specialized on the map was the release of the Specialized Stumpjumper later the same year. The Stumpjumper was the first mass-produced mountain bike frame and became synonymous with the rise of a new cycling discipline. Since then, Specialized have gone on to become one of the largest bike manufacturers and releasing a wide range of bikes, components and accessories covering all cycling disciplines. By developing their own on-site facilities Specialized are one of the forerunners of innovation in road and mountain biking technology.

Not sure what bike you need?

Specialized road bikes started 40 years ago with the Allez, and since then, there have been some significant changes. Now made from aluminium, the Allez comes in two options: an entry-level road bike with a relaxed geometry, perfect for winter miles, commuting, and gran fondo endurance rides for those on a budget. There's also the Allez Sprint, an aggressive aluminium road or crit racing machine, which is perfect for budget road racing, although it's even good enough for Peter Sagan.

For those who seeking more performance, the Specialized Tarmac is a lightweight, pro-level carbon road bike. It's generally a bit more expensive, due to the carbon frame, but it is one of the most well respected bikes the world over. Designed to excel on epic climbs, fast descents and the hilltop finishes of both your local Gran Fondo and the UCI World Tour. The Tarmac carbon frame has been built as a perfect balance of precise, stiff and comfort. All Tarmacs use Specialized’s ‘Rider-First Engineered’ technology to equalise stiffness and handling across all frame sizes.

The Specialized Roubaix, or women’s specific Ruby (which has not long been discontinued), is an endurance road bike with some interesting technology. It's set up perfectly for those looking for longer days in the saddle, or who'll tackle rougher ground, making it ready to take on long-distance classics such as the Paris-Roubaix. Using the concept “smoother is faster” the Roubaix combines 20mm of Future Shock 2.0 front suspension technology with frame and seatpost compliance for a smoother ride.

For wind-cheating speed, you'll want the Venge. An aerodynamic road bike featuring disc brakes and an integrated cockpit for maximum aero efficiency, the Venge was optimised using computers before being built and tested in Specialized’s own wind tunnel to create a bike that is not only aerodynamic but stiff and light with sharp handling. The geometry is pure race-focussed, so mightn't be right for your long distance gran fondo, but if you want the absolute best performance from your bike, and can deal with the few hundred grams over the Tarmac, the Venge is a true racing weapon.

If you seek to go beyond the smooth roads in the hunt for empty gravel roads, Specialized have two options. The Specialized Diverge adapts much of what makes the Roubaix a great endurance bike into a gravel bike format, making it a great option for fun-and-fast rides on flowing trails and gravel roads. Endurance geometry is modified, tyre clearance is maximised and Future Shock smoothes out the vibrations and chatter. For real off-grid dirt touring and bikepacking the Sequoia is ready to be loaded with bags to take you on multi-day adventures, so great for those who want to pack the kitchen sink and ride off into the sunset.

