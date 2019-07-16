Best Mavic road cycling helmets 2019

Image 1 of 6 Mavic Comete Ultimate road cycling helmet (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 2 of 6 Mavic Aksium Elite road cycling helmet (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 3 of 6 Mavic Cosmic Pro road cycling helmet (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 4 of 6 Mavic Echappee Pro road cycling helmet (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 5 of 6 Mavic Ksyrium Pro road cycling helmet (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 6 of 6 Mavic Sequence Pro road cycling helmet (Image credit: Courtesy)

With a history spanning more than one hundred years, Mavic knows a thing or two about cycling components. The Annecy-based company has recently expanded its reach and now produces its own range of high-performance helmets.

A relative newcomer to the helmet market, Mavic shot to prominence when it introduced the Plasma SLR, Plasma and Syncro in 2012 after showcasing prototypes at Eurobike in 2011. The helmets utilised the company’s trademark use of colour and contrast to bolster visual presence but focussed more on comfort than outright performance.

The past few years have seen Mavic make inroads into the highly competitive performance space with a host of different aero and vented offerings forming the crux of its current line-up. Like most of its product lines, standardised nomenclature such as Comete, Cosmic, Ksyrium and Aksium feature heavily throughout the helmet portfolio, as well as the Echappee and Sequence nameplates, which are women-specific models. The range comprises a mix of aero, endurance and performance helmets while MIPS protection is also available on certain models.

Scroll down to see Cyclingnews’ roundup of Mavic road helmets available to buy for 2019.

Mavic road helmets you can buy today

1. Mavic Comete Ultimate

Verdict: A well-ventilated aero helmet with the looks to match



Price: Starting at US$297 / £240 / AU$439

Weight: 215g, medium

Rotational safety: MIPS

Aero: Yes

Sizes: S, M, L

Colours: 4

+ Weight, safety, performance.

- Prone to scuffs

The ‘Comete Ultimate’ nameplate is reserved for Mavic’s finest products, in this case, its top-of-the-line helmet. With a claimed weight of only 215g, the Comete Ultimate is the lightest lid in the company’s portfolio and comes in two distinct variants — Comete Ultimate and Comete Ultimate MIPS.

Designed around the notion of aerodynamics, Mavic claims the helmet will save you 14 seconds per hour at 40km/h (around 3 watts) compared to the Cosmic Pro.

For an aero lid, the Comete Ultimate offers impressive ventilation thanks to strategically placed cooling vents located along the flanks and top sections. In terms of colour, it can be had in the choice of black, grey, white and trademark Mavic yellow.

2. Mavic Cosmic Pro

Verdict: Suited to both the racing and commuting spheres



Price: Starting at US$165 / £155 / AU$284

Weight: 230g, medium

Rotational safety: No

Aero: No

Sizes: S, M, L

Colours: 4

+ Performance, comfort, visibility

- No rotational safety

Sitting just below the Comete Ultimate is the Cosmic Pro helmet which is available in two trim levels, Pro and Pro Vision. As a high-performance lid, the Cosmic Pro utilises a raft of memory foam strips that conform for a more personal fit.

It’s also impressively adjustable thanks to the Ergo Hold SL Retention System which is controllable by way of a single dial on the back. Taking things up a level is the Cosmic Pro Vision which focuses on visibility and safety. As such, it comes covered with reflective dots for improved visibility in low-light conditions and is available exclusively in a yellow/black colourway.

3. Mavic Ksyrium Pro MIPS

Verdict: As far as endurance helmets go, there’s nothing as accommodating as the Ksyrium Pro



Price: Starting at US$154 / £125 / AU$227

Weight: 245g (medium)

Rotational safety: MIPS

Aero: No

Sizes: S, M, L

Colours: 6

+ Ergonomics, safety

- Weight

Designed as an endurance offering, the Mavic Ksyrium Pro’s ethos hinges around comfort and safety — MIPS is standard fitment while the memory foam construction and ergo retention system provide an optimal and cosseting fit.

At 245g it might be a little on the portly side but it does possess several creature comforts to further enhance its appeal. Namely, a special pad and cushioning system that actively channels sweat away from your brow, and a mosquito mesh insert to shield you from bugs.

A spread of six colour options ensures there’s something for everyone, especially those who like to colour-match their kit.

4. Mavic Aksium Elite

Verdict: Coming in below the £70 marker, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything as accomplished



Price: Starting at US$83 / £69 / AU$122

Weight: 245g, medium

Rotational safety: No

Aero: No

Sizes: S, M, L

Colours: 6

+ Price, aesthetics, ventilation

- Weight

The Aksium label is often used on Mavic’s entry-level offerings but don’t let that deter you. In fact, based on aesthetics alone you’d be forgiven for mistaking the Aksium Pro for something far more premium.

Thanks to trickle-down technology, the Aksium gets the same Ergo Hold SL retention system, Elite Fit cushioning pads and mosquito mesh as some of its pricier stablemates. Ventilation is taken care of by 23 individual openings that have also helped keep the total weight down.

Available in both men’s and women’s guises the Aksium Elite helmet really is a quality offering, let down perhaps by the exclusion of MIPS.

5. Mavic Sequence Pro

Verdict: Appreciably light and racy, the Mavic Sequence Pro brings performance and flair to the women’s market



Price: Starting at US$169 / £145 / AU$268

Weight: 230g, medium

Rotational safety: No

Aero: No

Sizes: S, M, L

Colours: 71

+ Weight, aesthetics, comfort

- No rotational safety

Bar the Comete Ultimate and Aksium which are unisex in application, the Sequence Pro marks one of two women-specific helmets produced by Mavic. Based on the Cosmic Pro, it gets the same wind-cheating design, Live Fit SL liner and Ergo Hold retention system as well as extra padding on the chin strap to comfortably secure everything in place — there’s also enough room for a ponytail to slide through the back.

Ventilation is excellent thanks to the large cooling slots which have done little to impact structural integrity. While colour choice is limited to black a sequence-like motif runs through the middle section of the helmet shell, which adds a touch of design to the package.

6. Mavic Echappee Pro MIPS

Verdict: A women’s specific helmet designed with comfort and safety in mind



Price: Starting at US$159 / £135 / AU$227

Weight: 245g, medium

Rotational safety: MIPS

Aero: No

Sizes: S, M, L

Colours: 2

+ Safety, comfort, visibility.

- Weight

The Mavic Echappee Pro is a women's specific helmet geared to those who enjoy the endurance side of cycling. Like the Ksyrium on which it is based, the Echappee balances comfort and performance and keeps safety as a priority through its MIPS system.

As far as design and colour options go, two neutral hues are available, namely black or white but the introduction of criss-cross patterns on the flanks bring a sense of stylistic complexity to the overall look and feel.

Tipping the scales at 245g (medium), the Echappee Pro stacks up competitively in the mid-level segment and should find favour with female riders looking for a helmet for all occasions.

Cyclingnews sorts through thousands of deals to offer the best prices from the most trustworthy retailers. While all of our reviews are researched and written independently, Cyclingnews is a participant in a number of affiliate programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees for linking to online retailers.