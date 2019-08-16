Best bib shorts for 2019

Image 1 of 9 Assos Equipe RS S9 bib shorts (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 2 of 9 POC AVIP Ceramic VPDs bib shorts (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 3 of 9 Castelli Free Aero Race 4 bib shorts (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 4 of 9 DHB Aeron Lab Raceline 2 bib shorts (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 5 of 9 Endura Pro SL II bib shorts (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 6 of 9 Le Col Pro bib shorts (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 7 of 9 Rapha Cargo bib shorts (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 8 of 9 Rapha Pro Team II bib shorts (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 9 of 9 Sportful Bodyfit Pro 2.0 LTD bib shorts (Image credit: Courtesy)

A pair of bib shorts can make or break a ride. The perfect pair will keep you comfortable all day but poor fit or quality and you can be left feeling sore quickly.

A well-designed chamois will go a long way to improve comfort but the chamois has to be supported by quality materials that are cut and constructed in a way that keeps everything in place and avoids uncomfortable bunching without restricting movement while riding.

Scroll down for a look at Cyclingnews' list of the best bib shorts for cycling in 2019.

What to look for in a pair of bib shorts?

Chamois

It is hard to advise on a chamois as everyone's anatomy is different, however, certain considerations are important when deciding what may work for you. A chamois should fit close to the body with the key areas of padding located in your sit bone area when in a riding position.

It's not simply the thickness that will indicate comfort but size and shape should also be a consideration.

Thicker endurance-focussed pads will orientate padding towards the rear of the chamois to accommodate for a more upright position as opposed to a race designed chamois that will have more padding to the front to cater for an aggressive riding position.

Perforations and channels in the pad improve airflow and breathability to reduce heat and moisture build-up which can cause chafing. The use of antibacterial treatments keep your shorts feeling fresh.

Material and Straps

No matter how good the chamois is, it needs to stay in place when riding. Specifically shaped panels allow structure and stretch to be focussed where needed to achieve a close fit, offer muscle compression and utilise a material's specific properties in key areas. For example, some panels benefit from being more breathable while other parts need to be hard-wearing.

It is important to consider the properties of materials used when choosing a pair of bib shorts. Some materials provide protection when riding in cold wet conditions while perforated mesh materials maximise cooling airflow on hot days. Materials can even be designed with dimpled surfaces to disrupt airflow for better aerodynamics. If you are a four-seasons rider, it is worth considering owning a couple of different bib shorts that suit a wide range of conditions.

Flat-lock stitching is popular on most high-end shorts as these flat seams reduce edges that can cause areas of discomfort whilst offering a smoother transition between panels to aid aerodynamics.

Waist shorts are available, however, bib shorts are more popular as they don't have a thick waistband that can dig in when riding. Instead, shoulder straps are used to hold the top of the shorts in place and keep the chamois in the correct position. These straps need to be stretchy, wide and ventilated to stop any pressure or irritation.

Features

Shorts can have other features or details that may appeal to riders. Pockets can be built into the back and the legs of bib shorts, offering storage for minimal essentials like a race radio or cash, or slightly bulkier essentials on longer, bikepacking-type adventures. If you ride in hot climates and are choosing bib shorts that use lightweight materials, it is worth considering how much UV protection the fabrics offer to protect skin from sunburn.

As bib shorts are subjective, what works for one person may not work for another so it is beneficial, if possible, to try a pair of shorts on before you buy. This will allow you to check that the sizing, cut and chamois suits your anatomy and riding style.

The 10 best bib shorts you can buy today

Castelli Free Aero Race 4

The Castelli Free Aero Race 3 was Castelli's best-selling bib short of 2018 and despite its popularity, Castelli felt that they could make it even better.

Material - 62% Polyamide(Nylon), 38% Elastane(Spandex)

Pockets - 0

UV protection - Unpublished

Multiple chamois sizes - No

Colours - 2

Price - £150 / €169.95

+ Well made, comfortable

- Limited colour options

This resulted in a complete overhaul to create the new Castelli Free Aero Race 4. An updated Progetto X2 Air Seamless chamois promises to be their softest seat pad and the seamless design reduces the chance of chafing. Variable thickness padding provides support where needed and cuts bulk where it is not.

Castelli has also redesigned the leg grippers and the straps. GIRO4 leg grippers now have a vertical strip design to improve grip without affecting stretch to offer a smooth transition from skin to short. The bib straps and back panel have been trimmed down and are made from a light mesh so that they are breathable and unobtrusive.

Rapha Pro Team II

Rapha has designed their Pro Team II bib shorts to be as comfortable on training rides as they are high-performing in race situations.

Material - 78% Nylon, 22% elastane

Pockets - 2

UV protection - Unpublished

Multiple chamois sizes - Chamois size based on bib size

Colours - 5

Price - £195 / €230

+ Rapha quality, size specific chamois

- Price

Rapha doesn't simply offer the same chamois across all sizes, instead opting for a size-specific chamois. A dual-density pad offers support to sit bones while reducing padding where it isn't needed. They also offer two leg lengths, regular and long, with 3cm difference to help find the perfect fit.

The Pro Team II features multiple bonded panels combining fast-wicking supportive lycra and breathable mesh uppers that are designed to be comfortable during high-output riding.

Rapha Cargo

With the rise in popularity of bikepacking and endurance racing, Rapha now offer adventure-friendly kit that is focussed more on all-day comfort and durability than racing performance.

Material - 71% Nylon, 29% elastane

Pockets - 4

UV protection - Unpublished

Multiple chamois sizes - No

Colours - 4

Price - £195 / €230

+ Adventure friendly pockets and weather resistance

- Price

New lightweight material offers both water resistance and breathability to suit a range of weather conditions, making them ideal for multi-day trips. Pockets located on the back and legs provide extra storage, handy if you are stocking up for a remote stretch of riding or simply want to have easy access to key items.

The chamois is the same design that features in Rapha's popular Brevet shorts and should provide comfort as the miles rack up. A perforated construction has been used to aid quick-drying to benefit multi-day riders.

Assos Equipe RS S9

The Assos Equipe RS S9 bib shorts are packed full of features resulting in high-performance bib shorts that stand up to the demands of riders on the World Tour.

Material - 68% Polyamide (Nylon), 32% Elastane (Spandex)

Pockets - 0

UV protection - UPF50+

Multiple chamois sizes - No

Colours - 1

Price - £175 / €200

+ Refined high-performance design

- Price

The Equipe RS S9 bib shorts use Assos' A-Lock racingFit system which combines their Type.441 knit compression fabric with the shoulder straps to form a rollBar frame. The idea is to stabilise the shorts during the side to side and position adjustments that are a part of riding. The construction also uses fewer panels and 30% fewer seams, which has reduced points of irritation and made the shorts lighter.

The chamois is attached at the front and the back of the short which to allow the pad to move laterally with your body, independently of the shorts, to minimise rubbing. Assos' kraterCooler features a system of small holes to enhance airflow.

Endura Pro SL II

36 different size options make for an almost tailor made fit

Material - 78% Nylon, 22% Elastane, 32% Polyester, 45% Nylon, 23% Elastane

Pockets - 2

UV protection - UPF50

Multiple chamois sizes - 3

Colours - 1

Price - £120 / €139.99

+ Chamois size and leg length to fit all

- Limited padding on the front of chamois, seams aren't flat-locked

Endura knows how hard it is to find a pair of bib shorts that fit just right which is why they not only offer their Pro SL II in three different chamois sizes across six different bib sizes but also two different leg lengths. Endura even has an online Pad Fit tool that advises which chamois size to get based on the saddle you ride. That's 36 different options to choose from.

Italian lycra provides compression and uses Endura's Coldblack technology to reflect UV and inferred sunlight keeping you cooler on hot days. The pre-shaped multi-panel construction and silicon print on the hem keep the bibs in place when riding.

Sportful Bodyfit Pro 2.0 LTD

Lessons from the WorldTour applied to create aerodynamic bib shorts, with fatigue-reducing compression

Material - 40% Polyamide(Nylon), 40% Polyester, 20% Elastane (Spandex)

Pockets - 2

UV protection - Unpublished

Multiple chamois sizes - No

Colours - 4

Price - £115 / €130

+ Comfortable, good value

- Thin chamois

Sportful have taken what they have learned from the WorldTour and developed this technology to develop the Bodyfit Pro 2.0 LTD; a bib short that suits both racing and long distances at a competitive price.

Using 220g lycra, Sportful create what they call AeroFlow Compress which aims to improve aerodynamics whilst providing muscle support and compression to reduce muscle fatigue. The lightweight straps are breathable and everything is flat-locked for comfort.

The Bodyfit Pro 2.0 LTD uses Sportful's Total Comfort Pro chamois which is thinner than previous models while still offering enough comfort for long-distance riders.

POC AVIP Ceramic VPDs

Ceramic finds its way into clothing as POC use the material to protect riders in a crash

Material - 80% Polyamide(Nylon), 17% Elastane(Spandex), 3% Other Fibres

Pockets - 2

UV protection - Unpublished

Multiple chamois sizes - No

Colours - 1

Price - £210 / €250

+ Ceramic protection

- Price

POC are renowned for their protective clothing so it is unsurprising that they have developed a pair of bib shorts that have features to reduce the risk of injury in a crash.

The POC AVIP Ceramic VPDs has printed ceramic panels in key zones, the idea is that it will provide some protection in a collision and reduce friction when sliding over hard surfaces. The fabric is still stretchy, offering light muscle compression, and the cut has a pre-shaped ride position for a close fit.

POC's silicon VPDs Multi D chamois is featured, constructed using silicone inserts to reduce pressure points and road vibrations in key areas. The outer chamois material around the inserts allow airflow and reduce chafing.

DHB Aeron Lab Raceline 2.0

DHB aim to take on the premium brands, and besides the leg length, they don’t fall short

Material - 71% Polyamide, 21% elastane, 8% Lycra

Pockets - 0

UV protection - Unpublished

Multiple chamois sizes - No

Colours - 1

Price - £130 / €150

+ Comfortable, great value

- Short legs

DHB have been strong performers in the budget and mid-range bib short market for a long time, the DHB Aeron Lab Raceline 2.0 is their premium option for riders and racers that are looking for maximum performance.

The Raceline 2.0 offers an extremely close race fit and are built from aerodynamic materials that DHB claim disrupts airflow as it passes your body. The main body of the bibs are made from a compressive fabric and the side panels use a lightweight mesh material to provide enhanced breathability.

DHB uses a custom Paris HSC pad made by Elastic Interface. The chamois uses three different densities that gradually transition from one to another. The front of the pad is perforated for breathability to help keep things cool.

Le Col Pro

Pro by name, pro by nature. The Le Col Pro bib shorts are a premium, comfortable offering designed with performance cyclists in mind

Material - 80% Polyamide, 20% elastane

Pockets - 0

UV protection - Unpublished

Multiple chamois sizes - No

Colours - 2

Price - £150 / €170

+ Comfortable seat pad

- Price, no pockets

Simply named 'Pro' the Le Col Pro bib shorts are directly targeting riders who are looking for pro-level performance from their riding clothing.

Featuring a race focussed cut and flat-lock construction, the Pro bibs seek to offer an aerodynamic and supportive fit. The lycra sports fibre material is breathable and should offer comfort in a wide range of temperatures.

Le Col has chosen a Dolomiti Pro Gel Chamois, using a silicone treatment and incorporating channels in the padding allows Le Col to reduce bulk and increase airflow. Mesh shoulder straps are perforated for breathability and silicone leg grippers are used to stop the legs riding up.

