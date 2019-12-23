After-Christmas sales: our pick of the best cycling deals in the USA

The after-Christmas sales are a great time to grab a deal on your next cycling purchase, so whether you've been waiting for your next bike to drop in price, or you're just looking to spend your gift cards, now really is the most wonderful time of the year to get the most bang for your buck.

Cyclingnews has hand-picked some of the best deals from the holiday sales and outlined them below, meaning you can spend more time reading the latest edition of Procycling magazine, spending time with your family, or hitting the turbo for a Zwift session.

Fear not, if you get to the end and you've not found the deal of your dreams, we've also checked out the retailers that are running after-Christmas sales, and put together a small roundup of who they are and what they're doing; call it our gift to you this Christmas.

At this time of year, your wallet might be feeling a little lighter than usual, so don't overstretch yourself for the sake of a discount, but if you've been counting on the after-Christmas sales for a new bike, the latest GoPro, or a posh new pair of cycling shoes anyway, then why not save some bucks while you're at it?

Scroll down and enjoy a browse of our pick of the best cycling deals in the after-Christmas sales, but be sure to come back and let us know if we've missed any.

Where can I find the after-Christmas sales?

If you're wondering where to spend your Christmas money, the best cycling deals can be found at the list of stores below. To save you having to scour the internet and find the best deals, we've put our pick of the best at the bottom. Happy shopping!

Amazon isn't exactly the first retailer you think of when shopping for your bike, but in 2019, there's little the world's largest retailer doesn't sell. As an electronics giant, Amazon is a great place to look if you're shopping for Garmin deals, or simply a new tablet on which to run Zwift.

BackCountry, the US outdoor sports retailer, is one of the United States' go-to online retailers for bikes, components, clothing and accessories. It doesn't limit itself to cycling though, with fishing, skiing, and even yoga in the range of sports catered for.

Chain Reaction Cycles is part of the same company as Wiggle, and therefore caters for the same international audience with its huge range of after-Christmas sales.

Competitive Cyclist has its year's end sale which claims up to 50% off clothing, parts and accessories. However, we've spotted even bigger discounts across the sale.

Evans cycles is one of the oldest cycling retailers in the world, it is a British company that services the world via its online store, yet retains a number of stores across the UK. This year, the Evans Cycles after-Christmas sale started early and more deals are being added daily.

Jenson USA has plentiful offers available, from inexpensive brake shoes right up to carbon road bikes, and more are being added every day.

ProBikeKit has slashed prices by up to 45% in its winter sale. There are discounts on Castelli clothing, Scicon bike boxes, and an abundance of accessories including power meters and lights.

REI Co-op isn't just a cycle retailer, with products covering a range of outdoor sports, but its cycling section is offering discounts on brands such as Pearl Izumi, Cannondale and Salsa, to name a few.

Rutland Cycling is another British retailer that operates internationally. Its after-Christmas sale includes 40% off bikes and 25% off winter clothing.

Walmart might be a left-field inclusion in this list, but Walmart will undoubtedly have a lot of discounted products that are useful to cyclists. Such as GoPro cameras, iPads or laptops for Zwift, Garmin computers, or even some new clippers to keep your legs silky smooth.

Wiggle is one of the world's largest online cycling retailers, supplying over 70 countries with after-Christmas sales, and this year is no different.

Best cycling deals from the after-Christmas sales in the USA

Velo Polyurethane Bar Tape | 85% off at Jenson USA

Was $24.99 | Now $3.75

With such a hefty discount, this is unlikely to hang around long. Why not pick up a few pairs and keep your bar tape looking fresh all year.View Deal

KCNC Ceramic Pulley Wheel | 75% off at Jenson USA

Was $35.00 | Now $8.75

Ceramic bearings help things spin more smoothly, but they're usually reserved for those with deep pockets. That is until now, with this one from Jenson USA at under $10.View Deal

Giro Cyprus MIPS | 65% off at Jenson USA

Was $100.00 | Now $34.99

The Giro Cyprus MIPS is available at Jenson USA with a huge 65% off. You really don't need to spend big for a high-quality helmet.View Deal

Sportful Bodyfit Team Jersey | 59% off at Backcountry

Was $109.95 | Now $44.97

The Sportful Bodyfit Team 2.0 jersey is designed as a performance jersey with all-day comfort. At 55% off, the formerly pricey jersey is now a great deal.View Deal

Foundation 728 Tool Kit | 50% off at Jenson USA

Was $79.99 | Now $39.99

For the home mechanics among us, this Foundation tool kit includes the basics you're likely to need to fix and fettle your own bike. View Deal

MET Strale | 50% off at Jenson USA

Was $100.00 | Now $50.00

A mid-weight (285g medium), mid-level road helmet at a bottom of the range price. A large central vent cools this lid and you'll walk away with a cool 50% off at Jenson.View Deal

X-Tools Home Mechanic bike work stand and mat | 59% off at Wiggle USA

Was $177.00 | Now $71.99

Make life significantly easier by investing in a bike work stand, with this Home Mechanic model from X-Tools. The 57% discount at Wiggle makes it a great deal.View Deal

Foundation 748 Tool Kit | 50% off at Jenson USA

Was $199.99 | Now $99.99

If you're a serial fixer, this tool kit from Jenson USA should have all the tools you need to repair any bike that crosses your path. View Deal

Bont Riot + Road Shoes | 36% off at ProBikeKit

Was $194.99 | Now $116.49

Available in all the colours in the rainbow and more, ProBikeKit's discounted Bont Riot + shoes are available in EU sizes 38 to 49.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch | 35% off at Walmart

Was $199.95 | Now $129.95

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch is a versatile activity tracker suitable for the gym and to wear to work. Now 35% off at Walmart.View Deal

Shimano S-Phyre Bib Tights | 59% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $319.95 | Now $129.98

These bib tights from Shimano feature high-visibility lower legs, neoprene construction and DWR treatment for excellent waterproofing.View Deal

Gore C5 Shakedry Jacket | 56% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $349.95 | Now $154.96

If you've not used an item of clothing with Gore's Shakedry technology, you're missing out. Now at such a discounted price, it's incredible value for money.View Deal

Rapha Souplesse Race Cape - Women's | 55% off at Backcountry

Was $384.95 | Now $174.97

If you're the type who greets bad weather with a wry smile, then the Rapha Souplesse women's race cape is for you. The waterproof yet breathable fabric is designed to be ridden full gas in pea-soup conditions.View Deal

USA GoPro Hero7 Silver | 34% off at Amazon.com

Was $299.99 | Now $199.00

The GoPro Hero7 Silver is 34 per cent off at Amazon. The rugged, waterproof action camera is ideal for high-octane photography.View Deal

GoPro Hero8 Black | 13% off at Amazon.com

Was $399.99 | Now $349.00

Save over $50 on GoPro's latest, feature-packed Hero8 Black camera with this better-than-Black-Friday-deal.View Deal

Orbea Gain M20i e-bike | 24% off at Jenson USA

Was $5,799.00 | Now $4,399.99

On first impressions, you'd be forgiven for thinking this e-bike from Orbea was a traditional road bike. It uses ebikemotion motor, Shimano hydraulic brakes and a carbon fibre frame. View Deal

